COVID-19: Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights From Delhi Till 3 Dec

Hong Kong on Friday banned Air India flights from Delhi till 3 December after a few passengers, upon arrival of a flight, were found positive for the coronavirus infection at the Hong Kong Airport, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

In order to be allowed entry in Hong Kong, passengers from India have to carry a coronavirus-negative certificate from a test done within 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of departure.

According to city state government’s rules, all international passengers are also required to undergo a COVID-19 test on arrival at the airport,

“Earlier this week, few passengers on a Air India flight from Delhi to Hong Kong, tested positive for Covid-19, following which the airline’s Delhi-Hong Kong flights have been banned till 3 December,” an official was quoted by PTI as saying.

This is the fifth ban on Air India's flights by the Hong Kong government .

Between 20 November and 3 December, the airline has been barred from operating any flights between Delhi and Hong Kong, an Air India spokesperson told PTI.

He also added that there are no flights scheduled to Hong Kong during this time.

(With inputs from PTI)

