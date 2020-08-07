COVID-19 hits Newfoundland set of TV show 'Hudson & Rex'

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The canine-cop TV series "Hudson & Rex" has been hit by COVID-19.

Show producer Paul Pope says an individual involved in the Newfoundland-shot production has tested positive for the disease.

He says the "incident is contained" and the person hasn't had contact with anyone in the St. John's community.

In mid-July, "Hudson & Rex" became one of the first Canadian TV productions to resume filming amid the pandemic. Pope says "we are continuing to evolve."

Newfoundland and Labrador reported its first new case of COVID-19 in nearly two weeks on Friday, for a total of 267.

Authorities say the case involves a woman in the eastern health region between the age of 20 and 39 who is not a resident of the province and was granted an exemption to visit.

She arrived on a direct flight from Toronto on Thursday, and health officials say she was asymptomatic during the trip.

The Department of Health and Community Services is asking anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John's on Thursday to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Citytv series centres on detective Charlie Hudson, played by John Reardon, and his German shepherd partner Diesel vom Burgimwald.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press