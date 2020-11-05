This COVID-19 Hero Was Election Day’s Biggest Loss

One uncontestable Election Day outcome was the death by COVID-19 of an esteemed and beloved emergency room doctor who leaves two young children.

Dr. Juan Fitz of Lubbock, Texas, had fallen ill in mid-October. He had been on a ventilator, fighting for his life as President Trump went from rally or rally, repeating a despicable and false allegation that doctors had been inflating pandemic death count to “get more money.” That baseless claim brought cheers from largely maskless supporters who were following his heedless example in ignoring simple precautions that might have saved tens of thousands of lives and could still save tens of thousands more.

In-person voting was underway across the country when 67-year-old Fitz died in Claremont Medical Center, the hospital where he had saved so many lives. His was one of eight lives lost to the virus in Lubbock County, along with 1,122 others nationally on Election Day. He also leaves a wife, a grown daughter, and a host of fellow emergency medicine workers who held him in the highest regard.

“My specialty of emergency medicine just lost a leader, Dr. Juan Fitz, to COVID,” D.r Esther Choo of Oregon tweeted, “He was an outstanding physician and a leader in the field, active in the Texas College of Emergency Physicians and the American College of Emergency Physicians.

She went on, “My colleagues and I will go in for you every day until this thing is over, no matter what. As hospitals and ICUs fill beyond capacity, as we endure ongoing PPE and testing shortages, and face heartbreaking losses like this one.”

But do not clap for us or thank us unless you are doing your part to keep this disease at bay. We don’t deserve that disrespect.



RIP Juan Fitz, MD



Back in 2008, the American College of Emergency Physicians honored Fitz as a “hero of emergency medicine.” He had been at it for 34 years this June, when the organization posted an interview with him about fighting on the front lines against COVID-19. He said that he drew upon his time in the Army.

“My previous military background causes me to prepare for each patient as if I were going on patrol, taking as many precautions as possible,” he reported.

His foremost worry was his loved ones.

“I have two children at home, ages 5 years and 10 months. I find myself waking every night around 3 a.m. with worries that I have been infected and have brought it home to my immediate family. There is additional stress from other family members as well. I am fortunate that I have a strong faith.”

He was asked what was particularly unsettling about the pandemic.

“It’s the uncertainty of the symptoms,” he said. “So many patients present with so many different symptoms such as stroke or heart issues and are testing positive for the virus. There is no rhyme or reason. There are some that look as though they have symptoms of COVID-19 yet test negative while others we didn’t presume to have contracted the virus, test positive. It’s difficult not having adequate equipment or tests. I am frustrated with those who fail to understand this pandemic.”

He was also asked about the impact on his personal life.

“It has been rough. My partner is much younger than I am and doesn’t have a medical background so the stress has been much higher. She is always checking with ‘Dr. Google’ and reading how I am going to bring the virus home. I changed the way I practice, not because of her concerns but because of mine. I definitely do not want to bring it home so I had to adjust and start using scrubs and changing clothes before I greet my children. I’m not able to talk about what happened in the [Emergency Department] because they do not understand. Instead, I talk with my fellow doctors and veterans.”

He added, “I see my son sad because he can’t go out to play or go to the park But this has brought me closer to my son and my daughter. I spend as much time with them as I can.

The next question was what inspires him to keep fighting.

“We are emergency medicine. We are mavericks, pioneers. Like I tell my students and residents, ‘I am Airborne, I am cavalry, I go into the thick of it and, challenged by the situation, find ways to improve and sort things out.’ I always wanted to be a doctor, and I love being an emergency doctor.”

