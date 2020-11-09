COVID-19 and gun violence creating a two-front battle for Jane and Finch residents

Days after a 12-year-old and three other teens were shot in Toronto's Jane and Finch neighbourhood, community leaders are challenging the municipality to prioritize tackling gun violence and the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say both elements are impacting residents, and specifically youth, disproportionately in the neighbourhood compared to the rest of the city.

Mayor John Tory and others including Interim Police Chief James Ramer went to the area on Sunday to speak to community members about violence following the Saturday shooting that left a 12-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy fighting for their lives in hospital.

Some of the interactions were tense, as residents expressed their anguish and frustration with the local government.

A small crowd formed around Tory in the parking lot where bullets had struck the young boy yesterday, including one mother who lost a child to gun violence. She directly challenged Tory in front of a crowd of onlookers, urging him to do more for the neighbourhood.

View photos CBC More

The community is always dealing with constant fear, and anxiety around violence that has now become worse due to COVID-19, said Reverend Sky Starr, a minister, therapist and community advocate in Jane and Finch.

"You don't know what's going to happen next, because this is happening in the midst of COVID, on top of COVID, where people are feeling isolated and lonely and depressed and suicidal," she said.

Starr equates residents dealing with the COVID-19 public health crisis and gun violence as a battle on two fronts.

Long-established health disparities that disproportionately impact lower income people of colour in Toronto have metastasized due to the pandemic, she said.

She said she's seen officials come many times to speak to community members, but has not seen substantial change come from those meetings.

"We're stuck in this reactionary phase of things. Every time there's a shooting, everybody shows up, people talk...the long-term process is still the same. There's no change," she said.

"To this day, we don't have consistent funding to help us. I get frustrated and upset...especially when it's a kid, a 12-year-old," she said.

Jane and Finch critically underfunded in the past: report

For decades the Jane and Finch community has been historically underfunded, left without "tangible, long-term improvement goals" and "any kind of cultural strategy or funding" in the area, according to a 2015 report published by researchers from community organizations and academics at York University.

View photos Kelda Yuen/CBC News More

Story continues