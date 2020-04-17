COVID-19: Government dispels false rumours of PM Lee announcing restricted travel by region

(PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore government has dispelled rumours of an announcement tonight by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that Singaporeans are not allowed to travel outside of the region they live in.

In a message posted on the Gov.sg Telegram group on Friday (17 April), the government urged the public not to spread unverified information.

The message advises the public to find out any announcements by Lee via his official social media platforms:

FB: www.facebook.com/leehsienloong

Twitter: twitter.com/leehsienloong

Telegram: t.me/leehsienloong

On 30 March, Lee made a police report regarding a fake e-mail allegedly sent in his name that asked readers to provide feedback on Singapore’s COVID-19 situation.

“If you receive such an e-mail, do not respond to it. Also do not provide any personal information. And please do not forward it to your friends and family,” said Lee in a Facebook post then.

