COVID-19: Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches 'home isolation kit'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (in the middle) launching 'home isolation kit' with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (Right to Sawant) and other officials. (Photo/ANI)

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 10 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched 'home isolation kit' in the presence of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in Panaji on Friday.

Sawant said that the kit will provide treatment and allow better monitoring of patients at home comfort.

"Launched Home Isolation Kits for COVID-19 patients who have opted for home isolation. The kit will provide treatment and allow better monitoring of patients at home comfort. This is another pro-people step in our COVID-19 management in the state," Sawant said in a tweet.

With this home isolation kit, the patient can start his own treatment from the first day onwards," he added.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the kit will intent to provide treatment to all patients designated under Home Isolation and in turn help us to treat patients at an early stage to reduce mortality numbers in the state.

"The newly launched Home Isolation Kit is a game-changer. We are using Ivermectin and Doxycycline for prophylaxis which has no proven side effects. It gives me great pleasure to inform you that the use of Ivermectin for treatment of patients is also followed by the Australian Government," Rane said.

"We will ensure every nook and corner of the state is equipped with care & treatment facilities to tackle COVID-19," he added.





As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 4,716 active COVID-19 cases in Goa, 31,902 cured/discharged and 484 deaths. (ANI)