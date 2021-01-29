COVID-19: Fourth vaccine could be approved in weeks as trial shows it is effective against UK variant

Updated ·4 min read

A fourth COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for use in the UK within weeks after late-stage trials suggested it was 89% effective in preventing coronavirus.

The prime minister has said the Novavax jab is now going to be assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

If approved, the vaccine would start to be rolled out in the second half of 2021. The UK has already ordered 60 million doses, which are going to be manufactured in Stockton-on-Tees.

More than 15,000 people aged 18 to 84 took part in the Phase 3 clinical trial in the UK - about a quarter of whom were over the age of 65.

The extensive study also showed that the Novavax jab offered 86% protection against the new British strain of COVID-19, which is up to 70% more transmissible.

A smaller, separate trial also showed that it was about 60% effective against the South African variant, despite concerns that this strain may not respond to vaccines.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS is prepared to start rolling out the vaccine quickly if authorised by the MHRA, adding: "This is positive news and, if approved by the medicines regulator, the Novavax vaccine will be a significant boost to our vaccination programme and another weapon in our arsenal to beat this awful virus."

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi was among those who took part in the Novavax trial, and said he was "particularly thrilled" to see such positive results - thanking fellow volunteers for taking part.

The breakthrough comes as a row deepens between the EU and AstraZeneca over vaccine shortages in the trading bloc.

Despite Brussels calling for doses to be sent over from British plants to compensate for the shortfall, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has warned that the government won't allow vaccines intended for Britons to be sent to the EU.

Reports have suggested that the EU could block millions of coronavirus vaccines from being exported to the UK within days.

The latest figures show a further 1,239 people died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, with another 28,680 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

Novavax is currently stockpiling vaccines at six manufacturing locations - and is aiming for eight plants in seven countries to produce two billion doses a year.

The effectiveness of the Novavax jab is not far off the 95% success rate seen with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which have already been approved for use, while the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is up to 90% effective.

Dr Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, said the 60% effectiveness against the South African variant of COVID-19 is still promising - not least because US regulators previously said they were prepared to approve a jab that was just 50% effective.

"We've gotten spoiled because we've seen the Moderna and Pfizer numbers," he said. "I know people are going to be alarmed, but 60% efficacy against the new variant is acceptable."

Subscribe to the All Out Politics podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Like the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the Novavax jab only needs to be kept at fridge temperature, meaning distribution and supply chain management is easier.

After an initial dose, a second shot is given three weeks later.

At a cost of $16 (£11.66) per vaccination, the Novavax jab is more expensive than AstraZeneca's, but cheaper than Pfizer and Moderna's offerings.

This sorely needed vaccine appears to be extremely robust
Analysis by Thomas Moore, science correspondent

The first of a second wave of vaccines is almost here.

This is a new kind of vaccine - instead of injecting the genetic material for the spike protein, this is the protein itself. Not the whole virus - it is just the protein which is injected, and it's got very, very good results.

It is 89% effective in the data that's came forward on Thursday night. And what's more, it worked really well in the people that it needs to work in - 27% of the people on the trial were over 65 and significantly, it worked against the new variants circulating here in the UK - there it was 86% effective.

In South Africa where there was another trial, again, a very worrying variant there - perhaps more worrying than the one here - but it was 60% effective there.

So it does seem to be an extremely robust vaccine.

Now it's a matter of getting it through the gates.

So you'd expect it to take about a month to get through the medical regulation, and then we can see 60 million doses coming our way.

And they will be needed, because at the moment we don't have enough vaccines for everybody who really needs it.

Over three nights, Sky News will host a series of special programmes examining the UK's response to the pandemic.

Watch COVID Crisis: Learning the Lessons at 8pm on 9, 10 and 11 February.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Source: Deshaun Watson requests trade from Texans

    Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

  • Masahiro Tanaka returning to original Japanese team after 7 seasons with Yankees

    Masahiro Tanaka is headed back to Japan to play for his original NPB team, the Rakuten Eagles.

  • Ben Roethlisberger wants to return to Steelers, doesn't care about 2021 salary

    Ben Roethlisberger said on Thursday that he's willing to restructure his contract so he can return to the Steelers in 2021.

  • Canadiens rookie Alexander Romanov is living up to all the hype

    The 21-year-old defenceman has wasted little time making his impact felt with the Canadiens.

  • Patrick Mahomes laughs off Jets coach Robert Saleh's 'little old man jog' comment

    Don't be fooled by Patrick Mahomes' "little old man jog" in the Super Bowl, Bucs defenders.

  • Tom Brady had no idea where New England was after getting drafted by Patriots

    Tom Brady was even more confused after his plane landed in Rhode Island, not Massachusetts.

  • How Nick Nurse makes mental health a priority for Raptors

    On #BellLetsTalk Day, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses how he’s kept himself motivated and sharp over the past nine months and discloses what songs he’s learning on the guitar.

  • Jorge Masvidal is training Jake Paul for fight against Ben Askren

    Jake Paul thinks he can knock out Ben Askren in under five seconds.

  • Naomi Osaka becomes part-owner of NWSL's North Carolina Courage

    Naomi Osaka is broadening her interest in women's sports, investing in a professional women's soccer team.

  • Spurs coach Gregg Popovich receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of NBA's awareness campaign

    Video of a masked Popovich receiving the vaccine is featured in a public-service announcement scheduled to air during the league’s Thursday night doubleheader on TNT.

  • Mad Bets: UFC Overeem vs. Volkov Betting Odds

    Minty Bets is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the&nbsp;Heavyweight Main Event between Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sat. February 6.

  • UConn's new shirts feature letter from Gianna Bryant

    "When you think you can't, UConn."

  • Nassau County exec wants street named after sophomore basketball star killed in car crash

    Uniondale High School called Jomani Wright the "definition of a student athlete."

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Andy Reid happy for longtime assistant David Culley, 'not so glad' Eric Bieniemy got passed over again

    David Culley worked under Reid for more than a decade and a half.

  • Trae Young-led Hawks holding own against league's best as they focus on making the playoffs

    The third-year guard issued Yahoo Sports an exclusive phone interview to discuss what he was thinking late in the game, the misperception of the Hawks’ locker room and a look into the latest phase of the franchise’s developmental chapter.

  • Mad Bets: Is Travis Kelce the best value for MVP?

    Minty Bets &&nbsp;Jared Quay discuss the line movement for MVP for the Chiefs-Buccaneers big game on Sunday, February 7.

  • Tennessee rides with Heupel, Kentucky’s coach Cal blues, Forde’s HOF call

    We begin this edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcasts congratulating Pat Forde on his induction into the US Basketball Writers Hall of Fame. Our long-time friend from Sports Illustrated joined the likes of Dan Wetzel when he got the call this week.  The ongoing saga on Rocky Top rolls on as AD Danny White turned to his old school to hire Josh Heupel as the next head coach of the Volunteers. What can Tennessee fans expect from the former Sooner signal-caller?  Misery finds company with a quick trip up I-75 where Kentucky basketball fans are bemoaning one of the worst seasons in many seasons. Will coach John Calipari bolt for greener pastures?

  • Ron Rivera's family announces he is officially cancer-free

    Great news in Washington.

  • Canadian Antony Auclair, Tampa Bay Buccaneers preparing to face Chiefs in Super Bowl

    Canadian tight end Antony Auclair is still having trouble accepting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl in their home city. The Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NFL's marquee game with a 31-26 road win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. So Tampa Bay will have home-field advantage when its faces the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. "I just don't realize it fully yet," Auclair said Thursday during a video conference. "I haven't been sleeping well the past couple of days, I'm so excited, man. "It's just a crazy year with COVID and all the protocols we've been through. Not having that many fans at games, it has felt so much different but it's unbelievable to be here." The six-foot-six, 256-pound Auclair, in his fourth season with Tampa Bay, will become the 17th Canadian to appear in a Super Bowl. If the Buccaneers win, the 27-year-old native of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., will become the 10th Canuck to play on a victorious squad. Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, of Mont-Sainte-Hilaire, Que., was a starter last year in Kansas City's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. But Duvernay-Tardif, who received his medical degree from McGill in 2018, won't appear in this year's game. Last summer he became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season, choosing instead to work as an orderly at a Montreal long-term care facility. Another Canadian, offensive lineman Ryan Hunter of North Bay, Ont., was also on the Chiefs' 53-man roster last year but was inactive for the Super Bowl and is currently with the Los Angeles Chargers. All three players share the same agent, Montreal-based Sasha Ghavami. Auclair said Duvernay-Tardif has yet to reach out to him. But Auclair's goal this year was to meet up with his provincial counterpart in this year's Super Bowl. "That would've been sick just to play against him in the Super Bowl," Auclair said. "It might be in another year." Tampa Bay made headlines this off-season with the addition of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady, 43, who won six Super Bowls with New England, will make his 10th career appearance in the NFL's marquee game and is just the fourth NFL quarterback to reach the title game with multiple franchises. "He's got to be the greatest teammate of all time," Auclair said of Brady. "It gives you a lot of confidence to know this guy trusts you. "That's big as a rookie, that's big for a player like me who's not even from the States. Just to get his confidence and trust in you, that's a lot for me and a lot of guys." Gronkowski has established himself as one of the NFL's tight ends but Auclair said he also comes by his fun-loving persona honestly. "I'm with Gronk all day every day and this guy is funny," Auclair said. "Gronk is always smiling, it's hard to be down when you're around that guy. "It's cool to be around those guys. They work so hard and they're consistent with their work. They're very good examples for me." Auclair signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Laval and is the first player in that school's rich football history to crack an NFL roster. Auclair has started 20-of-40 career NFL games and is used primarily as a blocking tight end, having recorded just 10 career receptions for 84 yards with the Bucs. Auclair said not being very involved in the Bucs' passing game is sometimes difficult to accept. "Sometimes it's tough because you don't get as much credit blocking big guys," he said. "If I block a D-end and Gronk is catching the ball 30 yards downfield and scores, they won't see me out there blocking for him but it's called an assist. "Sometimes it's hard but I don't really mind it because I love my role and playing football." Auclair, who played quarterback before joining the Rouge et Or, credits Laval and head coach Glen Constantin for preparing him to make the huge jump from Canadian university football to the NFL. "The way he prepared me, the whole organization prepared me to get here just by doing things in a professional way," Auclair said. "The biggest difference was the speed of the game. "I used to play Canadian football in college and now I'm here in the NFL trying to figure out my English, the rules, everything was kind of hard at first. But I used to play football all the time growing up, I used to play Madden all the time growing up so I kind of knew those nuances." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press