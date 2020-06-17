COVID-19: Fledgling restaurants continue to provide free meals while trying to survive

The two founders of Le Fusion delivering their bentos to workers at Singapore General Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Le Fusion)

SINGAPORE – Even as they are struggling, some businesses in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are finding the time and resources to provide free meals to those who need them.

At times, they do this out of their own pocket, and are prepared to carry out their initiatives for as long as possible.

Yahoo News Singapore spoke to two relatively new restaurant owners who had a short runway to try and break even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Both businesses, which were started late last year, have found themselves struggling to deal with the effects of a partial lockdown after the government banned dining-in from 7 April.

One of them, Asian fusion restaurant, Le Fusion, is owned by a married couple who is currently providing free meals to hospital workers without a deadline in mind.

Problems do not stop just because the circuit breaker has ended, said owners Catherine Fong, 47, and Ben Tan, 56, who have been funding the meals out of their own pockets since the start of the circuit breaker.

The pair provides some 50 bento boxes for the dinners of Singapore General Hospital (SGH) workers, three times a week. Each meal usually consists of a fish or chicken dish, vegetables, egg and carbohydrates like rice.

An example of Le Fusion's bento boxes. (Photo courtesy of Le Fusion)

Fong said through a Zoom interview that the restaurant came up with nearly 10 different menu items for their bentos, so that the workers would not “see the same dish again and again”. The couple even tried to create something celebratory for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, such as chicken rendang, sambal egg and nasi biryani.

“We understand that to still have to go to work (on a public holiday) is quite sad, so we tried to do something special,” said Fong, who used to be a homemaker.

“I have personally seen these doctors at work... they work 24/7, sometimes in isolation... As long as they’re fighting, we would like to do it together with them,” Tan added.

The couple said that the meals are “a little bit of motivation” as the healthcare workers are helping everyone, “even in our industry”, to resume business again.

Although the couple is barely making ends meet with their own restaurant, they will continue providing the free meals “as long as the doctors don’t stop us”, they said. To date, they have spent some $18,300 on the meals.





Ben Tan, 56, and Catherine Fong, 47, the founders of Le Fusion. (Photo courtesy of Le Fusion)

To Fong, the pandemic situation in Singapore remains almost the same as it was during the circuit breaker.

“Of course the figures are down, the hospital staff are still very much overworked... Life isn’t the same,” she pointed out.

Tan and Fong’s efforts have been greatly appreciated, with SGH nurse clinician Amy Ong, 39, calling the contributions “comfort food”.

“Having meal packs delivered to the ward saved us the time and effort to go out to buy our meals. A hot meal during our one-hour break is a great morale booster and gives us the energy to continue providing the best care to our patients,” said Ong.

Although they are relieved to hear that dining-in can resume in Phase 2 of Singapore’s reopening, Tan and Fong said that they would not be starting dine-in operations just yet. Le Fusion will focus on delivery orders for now, especially as they have already accepted pre-orders for Father’s Day (21 June). It will commence dine-in from dinner-time on 26 June.





The team from Naga Imo giving out free food on 2 June (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore/Dhany Osman).

Another restaurateur, Bernard Teo, 39, is the brains behind the free food collection at the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple at Chinatown. The initiative provides free meals twice daily, rain or shine.

Asked about the motivation behind his gesture, Teo said, “Since young, I’ve been taught that I receive (help) from society, and now, it’s time to return to the goodwill.”

Since Teo pushed out the effort on 8 April, the number of free packets he and his team have churned out daily has quadrupled – from 100 to 400 on weekdays – partly due to the media attention the project received. On the weekend, the number can jump to 500.

While Teo, the founder of Japanese Omakase and Izakaya restaurant Naga Imo, initially had doubts about those who queued for the free food – the scheme is run based on an honour system – he has since learned to change his mindset even though he still sees recipients “wearing Rolex watches or heading back to their Mercedes” after collecting their packs.

“As long as you come forward, we will be able to lend a helping hand, no questions asked. $3 for a meal may be nothing to us but it could be important to someone like a cab driver... They may be dressed nicely but you may never know the problems they face,” he said.

As of 7 June, Teo’s team of volunteers has handed out a whooping 16,198 packets of meals.

The scheme has swelled to the extent that Teo had to hand off the cooking to another friend who owns a food stall, while Teo delivers the food to the collection point.

While Teo currently funds the project using goodwill donations from friends and the public, these are fast drying up given the scale of the scheme.

And though Teo hopes to continue the scheme until the end of the year, it would be the “dollars and cents” that would ultimately bring it to a halt, he said. He has since used up $20,000 in donations and still has about $12,000 left in the coffers.

He estimates that the scheme would need $200,000 more to last until the end of the year.





From left: Naga Imo partner Chan Kong Loong, Naga Imo founder Bernard Teo, Teo's wife May Ng, and Teo's cousin who helps out with the free meals, Mervyn Tan. (Photo courtesy of Bernard Teo)

Teo’s business, which opened its doors in September last year, has also been hard hit, with sales dwindling to an average of $100 daily and peaking at $3,000 on Mothers’ Day. Even then, it was a far cry from the average $4,000 to $5,000 daily takings when the restaurant first started out. Teo and his wife are trying to keep operations afloat by dipping into their life savings - so far, they have pumped in some $120,000.

He blamed the dip in sales to the location of the restaurant, which is along Club Street at the heart of the central business district.

“A lot of people are working at home instead. It makes no sense to order something from town all the way to their residence,” said Teo, adding that listing his restaurant on a delivery platform was not helpful as it fell out of the delivery radius of most residential areas.

Omakase dining, which involves having the customer leaving his choice of dish to the chef to decide, is also partly about showmanship and communication, and takeaways took that element away from the restaurant, he said.

When Phase 2 begins on Friday, Teo will resume restaurant service, subject to a cap on diners.

But he has no plans to stop giving away free meals. “The real impact will only come when everything starts to open, when the government subsidies run out. Life, as we knew it, will not resume for a long time more.”





