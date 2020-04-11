COVID-19: First 2 floating accommodations to start housing foreign workers next week

Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore. (FILE PHOTO: Reuters/Tim Chong)

SINGAPORE — The first two floating accommodations to house healthy foreign workers will be ready next week, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

In a media release on Saturday (11 April), MPA said that the accommodations were first mentioned by National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday, as he announced plans to separate healthy foreign workers from those who are infected with COVID-19 at affected workers dormitories.

One of the measures was to house them in such “floating hotels”, which are usually used by those in offshore and marine work and can each accommodate about 500 people.

MPA is working with terminal operator PSA Singapore, Keppel Offshore and Marine, Bibby Maritime and The Ascott Limited to manage the two facilities.

Go through necessary health checks

All foreign workers will have to go through the necessary health checks including swab tests before boarding the floating accommodations.

MPA added that, in line with the elevated safe distancing measures current put in place in Singapore, the workers will also have to follow strict public health measures set out by Ministry of Health, such as minimising interaction with other occupants.

Catered meals, medical and isolation facilities

The essential needs of the occupants, including the delivery of catered meals, will also be taken care of. A medical facility, manned by nurses and doctors from Fullerton Healthcare, will be set up nearby on land, to ensure that medical support is available. Isolation facilities will also be set up.

The floating accommodations will also tap on the multi-agency Forward Assurance Support Teams (FAST) supporting dormitories under the Ministry of Manpower for additional assistance, should the need arise.

