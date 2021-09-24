COVID-19 exposure notices issued for Yellowknife flights

Notices have been issued for a Sept. 20 Canadian North flight from Edmonton to Yellowknife, pictured, and a Sept. 23 North Wright Airways Flight from Yellowknife to Délı̨nę. (Sara Minogue/CBC - image credit)

Two COVID-19 exposure notices were issued Thursday night by the for a pair of flights — one arriving to Yellowknife from Edmonton Sept. 20, and the other for a Yellowknife to Délı̨nę flight on Sept. 23.

Edmonton to Yellowknife

An exposure notice was issued for people sitting in rows four to 10 on a Sept. 20 Canadian North flight 5T244 from Edmonton to Yellowknife.

Passengers in those rows who are fully vaccinated are asked to self monitor for symptoms. If they develop, they are asked to isolate immediately and arrange for testing.

Anyone unvaccinated or partially vaccinated in those rows is asked to self-isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing.

Yellowknife to Délı̨nę

An exposure notice was also issued for North Wright Airways Flight 126 from Yellowknife to Délı̨nę on Sept. 23.

Anyone on board that flight who is fully vaccinated is asked to self-monitor for symptoms. If they develop, they are asked to immediately isolate and arrange for testing.

Anyone who was onboard and is either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated must self-isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing.

As of noon Thursday, there is one active COVID-19 case in Délı̨nę.