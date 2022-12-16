COVID-19 is about to explode in China. What that could mean for the United States.

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·4 min read

China is likely to see an explosion of COVID-19 cases in coming weeks, experts say, as the country lifts its long-standing and highly unpopular zero-COVID-19 policy.

China is extremely vulnerable right now because its population – especially older adults, who are the most likely to suffer severe disease – is undervaccinated, has no natural immunity from infection and a limited supply of treatments.

Experts predict hundreds of millions of infections and as many as 1.5 million to 2 million deaths.

"I think China is going to blow in the next six to 12 weeks," said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in a Thursday webinar. "Instead of falling off a 5-foot cliff, we're going to watch them fall off a 1,000-foot cliff."

A raging epidemic in China could be bad news for controlling the virus in the U.S., he and other experts said, because travelers will arrive sick and the chances of mutation increase anytime a virus infects a lot of people.

LATEST NEWS: China announces sweeping relaxation of 'zero COVID' measures

China lifts zero-COVID policy. How will the US be impacted?

Any time a virus rages out of control, especially in a population as large as China's, there is a good chance that new variants will develop, said Dr. Jeremy Luban, an expert in viruses at the UMass Chan Medical School.

The variants now circulating in China seem to be the ones that have been most prevalent here, including the omicron subvariants BA.5 and BQ.1.

"There's no specific reason to be concerned other than that a lot of infections are bad for evolution of new things that we can't predict," Luban said Wednesday on a Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Readiness media call. "The more the rate of infection can be controlled in China, the better."

The U.S. carefully monitors for infections and variants among travelers, using wastewater and other means, said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, in a Thursday news conference.

"If new variants emerge, I'm confident we'll be able to address them," he said.

Epidemic control workers in Beijing walk by a closed shop near a community with residents under health monitoring for COVID-19 on Dec. 4.
Epidemic control workers in Beijing walk by a closed shop near a community with residents under health monitoring for COVID-19 on Dec. 4.

What's likely to happen in China?

One model predicts China will see 100 million symptomatic cases, 5 million hospital admissions and up to 1.6 million deaths, just from COVID-19, not counting the strain on the health system that will lead to even more tragedies, said Jennifer Bouey, a RAND epidemiologist.

She said there are not enough intensive care units in the country to handle this level of demand and she expects the health care system will be overwhelmed. Blood banks are already seeing a shortage of donations, she said.

If mainland China were to see the same death rate as Hong Kong did during an outbreak in February and March, more than 2 million Chinese people would be predicted to die in the coming months, said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, on the call with Luban.

Why is China so vulnerable to COVID-19 right now?

  • Natural immunity: Because of the zero-COVID-19 policy, few Chinese people have been infected so they lack natural immune protection, Bouey said.

  • Vaccine protection has waned: About 90% of the Chinese population got a first round of vaccinations but far fewer received boosters and most of those shots were more than six months ago, she said.

  • Lack of trust: Early in the pandemic, there were some scandals where patients were given fake or adulterated COVID-19 vaccines, reducing public faith in them, said Timothy Heath, a senior international defense researcher at RAND.

  • Vaccine misconceptions: The government also prioritized vaccinating young, healthy people, which fostered a public belief that the vaccine could be dangerous for older people.

Protesters light candles and leave cigarettes at a memorial during a protest against China's strict zero COVID-19 measures on Nov. 27 in Beijing.
Protesters light candles and leave cigarettes at a memorial during a protest against China's strict zero COVID-19 measures on Nov. 27 in Beijing.

'A very hard road ahead' for China

Following widespread public protests, the Chinese government lifted its zero-COVID-19 restrictions on Dec. 1.

Bouey said she's seen little evidence that the Chinese government was prepared to suddenly lift its restrictions. A booster campaign this summer would have made a big difference, along with a substantial pre-purchase of antiviral treatments.

"We see the government just starting the last couple of days talking about boosters and antivirals," she said.

Heath said reversing course now "will further fuel distrust and skepticism among the Chinese people who are not sure how much truth the government is really telling."

Both he and Bouey said they don't think the government is accurately reporting COVID-19 cases right now. Official reports say infections are falling, while social media, empty streets and shops, medication shortages, and long lines at hospitals tell a different story.

Still, Hanage predicts China will have fewer deaths per capita than the U.S. because it delayed its outbreak until after the arrival of vaccines. "China has a very, very hard road ahead of it in the coming months, don't get me wrong, but in the absence of vaccination, it would be much, much worse."

Dig deeper

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID outbreak likely in China post policy: US impact, explained

Latest Stories

  • China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift

    BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday that it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they've become impossible to track with mass testing no longer required, another step in the country's departure from some of the world's strictest antivirus policies. The change in reporting practices comes the week after the country announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures. Meanwhile, China has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections, raising conc

  • China pushes vaccines as retreat from 'zero-COVID' turns messy

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after it eased strict controls that had kept the pandemic at bay for three years. The push comes as the World Health Organisation also raised concerns that China's 1.4 billion population was not adequately vaccinated and the United States offered help in dealing with a surge in infections. Beijing last Wednesday began dismantling its tough 'zero-COVID' controls, dropping testing requirements and easing quarantine rules that had caused anxiety for tens of millions and battered the world's second largest economy.

  • Melting ice brings Chinese threat closer, warns Armed Forces chief

    Melting ice caps will enable China’s military forces to “reach into the Atlantic”, the Chief of the Defence Staff has warned.

  • The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

    Long-term investors shouldn’t be on the sidelines in this market. Here are three top companies that are strong buys this month. The post The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Founder of Russian private militia accuses France in Central African Republic attack

    Dmitry Syty, head of the "Russian House", was taken to a hospital in the capital Bangui and by late afternoon his condition was serious, but stable, the Russian Embassy said, according to the Russian RIA Novosti news agency. Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the once-secretive Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, which has supported Central African Republic's (CAR) army since 2018 but gained wider attention with its role in Russia's war in Ukraine, blamed France for the attack.

  • Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says

    TORONTO — A new report says high interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year except in Ontario and British Columbia. The report by RBC says those purchasing real estate in Ontario and B.C. in 2023 will hold a stronger hand as conditions in these provinces continue to favour buyers as opposed to sellers. Assistant Chief Economist for RBC Robert Hogue says real estate conditions look reasonably balanced nationwide with sales-to-new listings in "balanced territory," but n

  • 1,000 tons of space debris was unleashed when NASA spacecraft slammed into asteroid

    It was “the world’s first planetary defense technology demonstration.”

  • Catholic high school teacher charged with sexual interference

    A teacher at St. John Catholic High School in Perth has been charged with sexual offences involving a person under 16. David Alexander Giroux, 59, of Drummond-North Elmsley Township has been charged with six counts of sexual interference, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday. In a letter to parents and guardians, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario said Giroux is a teacher at St. John Catholic High School, but has not been at the school for the past eight m

  • This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth

    Loblaw (TSX:L) stock looks like a relative bargain ahead of the bear market's next leg. The post This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Epic Gag Gifts Right This Way!

    These funny, weirdest things to buy on Amazon make great novelty or gag gifts. Honestly, we all have a friend who would appreciate these unusual gifts. Amazon is one of the few places you can browse arm-shaped pillows and car dip clips while getting the rest of your everyday must-haves.

  • Prince Harry Got a Text from Prince William On-Camera After His Oprah Interview

    Prince Harry got a text from Prince William right after his Oprah interview and it was captured on camera during Harry & Meghan.

  • Kari Lake 'Wants to Be' Trump's Running Mate, Source Says: 'She Is Working the Deal'

    The former television anchor recently lost her bid for Arizona governor, but a source close to Trump tells PEOPLE she's already plotting her next move

  • Ana Cabrera Confirms That She’s Leaving CNN — Update

    UPDATE: CNN anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving the network. In a statement, she said that “after nearly a decade at CNN, I’m making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities.” Since news broke of her pending departure earlier this month, sources have said that she is […]

  • ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Knows Why Trump Is Peddling NFTs: ‘He Needs Money for His Legal Fees – Let’s Start a GoFundMe!’ (Video)

    “He was already disgraced, but this is so disgraceful and embarrassing,” Sunny Hostin adds

  • When it comes to Putin's future, we're all just reading the tea leaves

    This time last year I asked Vladimir Putin at his end-of-year press conference whether he would guarantee that he would not invade Ukraine or indeed any other sovereign country. At that point, he had some 100,000-plus troops massing on Ukraine's borders and would invade two months later. This year he is not holding that press conference.

  • These 15 Colleges Have the Best Return on Investment—Harvard Isn't One of Them

    Will the six-figure price of these elite educations put students on track for the C-suite of a Fortune 500 company—or back to living in their parents' basement? Since 2019, Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce has ranked 4,500 colleges by their return on investment, calculating their net present value (NPV) at various intervals, from the 10 years post-graduation up to the 40-year mark. The consultants factored in a myriad factors, such as the cost of tuition; the instructional expenditure per student (IEPS), an underrated but useful metric showing how much a school spends on education; and the percentage of degrees awarded in STEM subjects, which unsurprisingly account for higher salaries.

  • Eva Kaili's partner confesses role in European Parliament corruption case - sources

    Francesco Giorgi, the partner of ousted European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili, has confessed his role in a Qatar graft scandal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The confession to Belgian investigators was first reported by the Belgian newspaper Le Soir and the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. Giorgi's confession to taking bribes from Qatar to influence European Parliament decisions on Qatar had made "a significant contribution" to the probe underway by Belgian investigating magistrates, one of the sources said.

  • DeSantis blasted for 'Orwellian' vaccine investigation

    One day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a push to investigate alleged harms caused by coronavirus vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, criticized the move as a pointless exercise that would only undermine public confidence in efforts to boost and maintain protection against the circulating pathogen.

  • Covid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s rapidly spreading Covid outbreak has turned the Chinese capital of 22 million people into a virtual ghost town as stores close and restaurants empty, underscoring the cost of President Xi Jinping’s sudden pivot away from Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserv

  • ‘Us Canadians are not a threat to you’: Are old world conflicts behind the ugly outcry against a new Mosque proposal in Brampton?

    In a far corner of the city, to the north of the proposed site for the Brampton and Regional Islamic Centre, sits low density housing and a woodlot; to the south is a strip of businesses; Highway 50 forms the eastern edge and more low slung housing trails off to the west. The 116-square-metre, two-storey facility proposed at 9445 Clarkway Drive would include a place of worship, school for religious teachings, Islamic library, gymnasium and fitness space. A total of 94 parking spots are included