COVID-19: ERP charges, COE bidding continue to be suspended until 1 June

ERP Gantry in Singapore. (FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges and Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercises will continue to be suspended in May, until the COVID-19 circuit breaker period ends on 1 June.

In a media release on Wednesday (29 April), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the elevated safe distancing measures is expected to continue resulting in a significant reduction in traffic volume next month.

“LTA will continue to suspend ERP charging at all gantries in view of the extended circuit breaker measures. We will resume the charging of ERP when the extended circuit breaker measures are lifted,” LTA said in the media release.

Quota Premium for renewing COEs

Meanwhile, COE bidding exercises in May will be suspended. Dealers may use their existing stock of Temporary COEs (TCOEs) to register new vehicles. All existing and unused TCOEs which expire on or after 7 April will have their validity automatically extended by three months.

For owners renewing the COEs for their existing vehicles, the Prevailing Quota Premium (PQP) will be based on the average of the Quota Premium (QP) for the latest three months in which bidding was conducted.

Due to the suspension of bidding in April and May, the PQP for May and June will be based on the average of the QP for the bidding exercises conducted in January, February and March.

Counter services, vehicle and seal inspections

Counter services at LTA’s customer service centre and e-lobbies at Sin Ming Drive will continue to be suspended until 1 June. The services remain accessible to the public via the OneMotoring website.

Periodic vehicle inspection deadline for private cars will be extended by six months for motorists whose inspection is due within the circuit breaker period or within three weeks from the end of the circuit breaker period (between 2 and 21 June, both dates inclusive).

LTA will allow the road tax for such private cars to be renewed for six months if they have valid insurance coverage.

Goods vehicles, buses, taxis, private hire cars, and motorcycles will still be required to go for periodic inspections as scheduled, and inspection centres will remain open for such inspections.

Seal inspection for off-peak cars (OPCs) will be waived for OPCs whose road tax due date falls within the circuit breaker period or within three weeks from the end of the circuit breaker period.

De-registering vehicles

Owners who deregister their vehicles, or whose one-month disposal deadline falls within the extended circuit breaker period, will be given an additional two months to dispose of their vehicles. Those whose disposal deadline falls within one month after the end of the circuit breaker period (between 2 June and 2 July) will be given a further one-month extension to dispose their vehicles.

Owners of commercial vehicles eligible for the Early Turnover Scheme will be given two more months to register a replacement vehicle if they de-register their vehicles during the circuit breaker period, or if their one-month deadline for registration of replacement vehicle falls within the circuit breaker period.

If their deadline for registering a replacement vehicle falls within one month from the end of the circuit breaker period (between 2 June and 2 July), they will be given a further one-month extension.

