COVID-19 Documentary ‘The Curve’ Unveiled at Toronto Film Festival

The feature documentary “The Curve,” which examines the decisions that led to America’s COVID-19 crisis, is being shopped around at the Toronto International Film Festival by Jet Black Iris Productions.

Directed by Academy Award-nominee Adam Benzine (“Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah”) and featuring an original score by Emmy-winning composer Joel Goodman, the film traces the crucial three-month period, from mid-January to mid-April, when the choices made by America’s leaders sealed the country’s fate.

Production is complete and final post-production is underway, with the feature doc ready for U.S. broadcast in October.

Combining original interviews with archival footage, the film includes more than two dozen experts, analysts, researchers, journalists and political figures, examining nine key failures made by the American government that allowed an emerging pandemic to become a national catastrophe.

Interviewees include Dr. Ali Khan, former director of the CDC’s Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response; Dr. Emily Landon, chief infectious-disease epidemiologist at University of Chicago Medicine; Sonya Shah, investigative journalist and author of “Pandemic;” Ilan Goldenberg, former U.S. State Department Advisor; Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC); and Ed Yong, The Atlantic’s chief science writer.

“My hope is that ‘The Curve’ will be for COVID-19 what ‘Inside Job’ was for the housing market collapse,” Benzine said. “With the U.S. death toll nearing 200,000, Americans are understandably furious. They are demanding to know how this could have happened. And using meticulous research, in-depth context, creatively treated archival and expert first-person testimony, we reveal just that. While circumstances mean this movie will likely launch first on the small screen, it’s our intention to have this work of cinema — which has been created and scored with the big screen in mind — in theaters globally as soon as is safe and feasible.”

Tiffany Beaudin is the film’s editor. Melissa Hood is associate produce and entertainment lawyer Divya Shahani is executive producer.

