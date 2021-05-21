COVID-19 deaths in UP: State says three teachers died during panchayat polls; staff union puts count at 2,046

The four-phased panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh have been concluded and the results have also been declared. But the teachers of Uttar Pradesh, who were instrumental in the successful conclusion of the entire process, have paid a huge price for dispensing poll-related duties. Thousands of teachers and education department employees have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, which they probably contracted while working through the massive crowd-pulling event.

According to the estimates released by Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers Association, at least 1,621 education workers of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department have died while at the same time 425 education workers of the Secondary Education Department lost their lives, taking the number of total deaths to 2046. However, the Minister of State for Uttar Pradesh, Basic Education Department, denied these claims, stating that only three teachers have died.

However, several facts punch holes in that claim.

Letters by the government official of various districts to the Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, to prevent the deaths and spread of infection in their districts, seem to support the claims made by the teachers' body. For instance, the district officer of Deoria, in his letter to the council, mentions that a total of 30 education department staff have died. The district magistrate of Jhansi also wrote a letter to 'Special Officer State Election Commission, Lucknow' regarding the death of 34 education workers. Apart from this, the Basic Education Officers of many districts also wrote a letter to the respective district magistrates and informed about the death of the education workers.

A letter from Jhansi district officials mentioning that 35 teachers have died in the district. Image procured by Mohammad Sartaj Alam

Another related fact is that the state did see a tangible surge in its coronavirus cases during the period between election canvassing, polling and then results, even if we go by the official data. The dates of the panchayat elections were announced on 26 March and the polls were completed in four stages while the results were declared on 2 May.

On the days when elections were held, 15, 19, 26 and 29 April, the number of new patients of covid was 15,994, 22,339, 28,211, and 33,551 respectively. While the number of new patients was 30,857 on 2 May, the day the election results were declared.

If we look at the figures from 15 April to 2 May, it is clear that during this period, the number of COVID-19 fatalities nearly doubled even by the government's own figures. But reports of the countless burning pyres and large number of corpses found abandoned or buried on the ghats of river Ganga, indicate that the death toll is much higher.

Aniket Kumar, a student from UP's Siddharthnagar said, "My mother Meena Kumari and father Lallan Ram were the principals in the government schools. On 11 April, my parents were to get training for conducting various responsibilities related to the panchayat elections. When I went to drop them at the training centre, they were healthy. But in the training center, I saw that no one was abiding to the coronavirus guidelines. In the midst of the pandemic, there was an unaccounted crowd and no safety measures were followed. Two days after returning from training, my father got a fever. He still went to school the next day. When his health deteriorated, he isolated himself in the house. But on 17 April, his health worsened. Then I took my father to my sister, who is a trainee MBBS doctor at the Ambedkar Nagar Medical College. Papa's rapid antigen test was done but it came negative so we were sent back home. But on 18 April, when his health deteriorated further, we went to Gorakhpur for the treatment, but no hospital was willing to admit him. All the hospitals wanted a positive RTPCR test report for admission. Then we gave Papa's sample for an RTPCR test to 'Life diagnostic' on 23 April at the behest of his heart doctor. But the report came after 48 hours. We continued the struggle to get Papa admitted to the hospital. There are a total of 32 hospitals in Gorakhpur, but no one was willing to take them, because the number of patients was very high. We finally got a hospital bed on 24 April, but it was too late by then. He died on 25 April. On the day my papa died, in the morning,a government official of the district called and asked about him. We told him that he is in the ICU, as his health is much worse. On this, he replied that 'if there is an FIR against him for remaining absent from election duty, then they do need the reason." There was neither sympathy nor compassion in his voice."

