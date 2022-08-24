COVID-19 deaths up 27, hospitalizations increase by 52 in Alberta

As of Monday, 77.6 per cent of Albertans, including those who are ineligible, had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, provincial data shows. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Alberta's COVID-19 death toll has increased by nearly 30 people in the last week, while hospitalizations are up by more than 50 patients, provincial data shows.

The number of Albertans to die from COVID-19 since the pandemic is now 4,748, an increase of 27 people from a week ago, when total COVID-19 deaths were 4,721.

As of Tuesday, there were 870 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 32 intensive care unit patients. Last week, there were 818 hospital patients with the illness, including 28 in ICU.

The seven-day PCR test-positivity rate is 21.86 per cent, down slightly from 22.2 per cent a week ago.

From Aug. 16 to 23, public health officials identified 1,858 new COVID-19 cases. There were 1,661 cases confirmed in the previous reporting week, Aug. 9-15.

There is believed to be more virus circulating in the community, however, because provincial data excludes positive rapid test results and few Albertans are eligible to receive a PCR test.

As of end-of-day Monday, 77.6 per cent of all Albertans — including those who are ineligible — had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 81.9 per cent of the population had received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, 39 per cent of Albertans have received three doses of vaccine.