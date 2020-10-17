UK Covid-19 Deaths Rise By 150 In 24 Hours As Cases Jump By 16,000

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has risen by 150 in a single 24-hour period, with cases jumping by more than 16,000.

The rise in deaths is the biggest single-day increase since June 10, The Mirror reported, and almost double the total recorded a week ago on Saturday, October 10.

The Department of Health and Social Care’s toll has now risen to 43,579, but separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 were mentioned on the death certificate.

England recorded 86 deaths in the previous 24 hour period, while Wales reported five. Northern Ireland reported two deaths, and Scotland 15. The disparity in figures between DHSC and each of the nations arises from differences in the timeframes deaths are reported within.

The government said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 16,171 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 705,428.

Separate figures show there were 4,814 Covid-19 patients in hospital in England on Saturday, up from 3,225 a week ago, while 494 were in ventilation beds, up from 396 a week ago.

A total of 792 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in England on Thursday, compared with 513 a week earlier.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.