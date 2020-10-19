COVID-19 death toll hits 16,000 for Florida residents as state reports 1,707 new cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 1,707 additional cases of COVID-19 as Johns Hopkins University reported that the world had surpassed 40 million confirmed cases of the disease.

The state now has 756,727 confirmed cases. Also, 54 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,021.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Sunday, the cumulative non-resident toll was at 201.

Mondays can see a lower case count compared to other days in the week because fewer people work in labs and enter data on the weekends. And this Monday is the lowest single-day case count recorded since last Monday, when 1,533 cases were reported.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 372 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 178,726 confirmed cases and 3,547 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 170 additional confirmed cases of the disease and five new deaths. The county has a known total of 81,277 cases and 1,515 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 57 additional confirmed cases and seven new deaths. The county now has 49,068 confirmed cases and 1,497 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 31 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,080 cases and 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.