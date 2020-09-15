COVID-19 death toll climbs in Ottawa

Ottawa added four more to its COVID-19 death toll Tuesday as case numbers continue to surge.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 52 newly confirmed cases and just 20 resolved cases, leaving 362 active cases in the city, a steep climb from recent weeks.

There have been 160 cases confirmed in Ottawa this week, up from 154 last week. By way of comparison, there were 124 in all of June.

Ottawa has now had 3,387 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,753 resolved. As of Tuesday, 272 deaths have been linked to the illness.

If there was any good news in Tuesday's report, it's that the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals is in decline. There were just nine patients in hospital Tuesday, none in intensive care.

Once again, the new cases are split relatively evenly among different age groups.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Testing waits continue

Long waits for COVID-19 tests continued Tuesday morning at the Brewer Arena site, with hundreds of people lined up before its 9 a.m. opening.

Citing record demand, the agencies managing testing in Ottawa promised Monday to extend hours at both Brewer and the Coventry Road drive-thru site.

There will be a local update from public health officials at 2 p.m. ET.

Provincewide, Ontario logged 251 new cases on Tuesday, placing Ottawa's numbers disproportionately high.

Quebec's 292 new cases reported Tuesday represent that province's highest daily count since May 31.