COVID-19 death review adds 79 deaths to New Brunswick total

The review found 125 more deaths between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2022, should be attributed to COVID-19, while 46 should be removed from the province's total, a net increase of 79. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Seventy-nine more New Brunswickers have died from COVID-19 than previously reported, the province announced Friday.

Public Health detected the discrepancy during a review of all COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Mathieu Chalifoux, the province's chief epidemiologist, told reporters during a technical briefing.

"Counts during the Omicron wave did not accurately reflect the situation as it unfolded," he said.

The new deaths raise the province's pandemic death toll to 572.

The province is confident in its new figures, following this "reconciliation exercise — one of the first of its kind in Canada," said Chalifoux.

Government of New Brunswick/Zoom

He said Public Health did the review to understand the impact of changing its definition of a COVID death, and "also to best inform New Brunswickers of the breadth of the impact that COVID-19 has had in [the] province."

In March 2022, Public Health changed its definition to deem a death as being from COVID-19 if it was the primary cause or it directly contributed to the death, he said during the briefing, held via Zoom.

Previously, the province used the national surveillance case definition for a deceased COVID-19 case: a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case whose death resulted from a clinically compatible illness, unless a clear alternative cause of death is identified, such as trauma, poisoning, or drug overdose.

And prior to classification, each deceased COVID-19 case was reviewed by regional public health with support of the regional medical officers of health in effort to determine if the death met the case definition.

The change was in response to the increased volume of cases associated with the Omicron variant and Public Health's modified case and contact management strategy to concentrate on vulnerable populations and settings, said Chalifoux.

Public Health began the retrospective analysis in June, reviewing each death registration form.

It found 125 deaths between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2022, should be added to death toll, and 46 previously reported COVID-related deaths should be removed, he said.

No single source was identified as the main contributor, said Chalifoux. The discrepancies were detected in all sectors, including hospitals and long-term care homes, in all regions and in all age groups.

But they mostly occurred from February 2022 onward, he said.

"This reflects in part the large volume of activity observed during the Omicron wave as Public Health New Brunswick modified its approach to case and contact management towards mitigating the impacts to our vulnerable sectors," Chalifoux said.

There were "minimal changes" during 2020 and 2021, he said. "This suggests that our count during this period were accurate and reflective of the COVID-19 activity at the time."