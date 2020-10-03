COVID-19 in DC: Who's tested positive and negative so far in Trump's orbit

Since it was revealed that White House adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19, nearly a dozen other cases in Washington, D.C., have come to light -- including that of President Donald Trump.

Here's a look at prominent political players ABC News has confirmed have tested positive or negative for the virus since Hicks' case so far. Among the positive cases are several attendees of key events at the White House this past week: the SCOTUS nomination last Saturday and a prep session on Monday ahead of the first presidential debate. Several were also at the debate itself on Tuesday in Cleveland.

POSITIVE

President Donald Trump

PHOTO: President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House, Oct. 2, 2020, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for Covid-19. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

After saying he would begin quarantining following Hicks' diagnosis, Trump, 74, announced on Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. Friday that he and First lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Later that day, he was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. His symptoms included trouble breathing, low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion and cough, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter told ABC News. The president's treatment has included Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail and a dose of remdesivir, according to the White House physician.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Attended: SCOTUS nomination, debate prep session, debate

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump sits next to Judge Amy Coney Barrett's family,including husband Jesse Barrett and their children, as President Donald Trump announces Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House, Sept. 26, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The first lady, 50, said Friday she had "mild symptoms" but was "overall feeling good." The White House physician said Friday she had a mild cough and headache.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination, debate

Hope Hicks

PHOTO: Hope Hicks, an advisor to President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One to depart Washington with the president and other staff on campaign travel to Minnesota from Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

One of Trump's closest advisers, Hicks, 31, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, sources told ABC News. On Tuesday, she had traveled with the president on Air Force One to and from the debate and was seen in social media posts watching the debate in a "war room."

Attended: Debate prep session, debate

Bill Stepien

Trump's campaign manager, 42, tested positive for coronavirus Friday, sources familiar with the situation told ABC News. "I feel fine and will be back in the office as soon as I am given the green light," Stepien wrote in an email to staff.

Attended: Debate prep session, debate

Kellyanne Conway

The former White House senior adviser, 53, announced on Twitter Friday night that she had tested positive for the virus. "My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine," she said, adding that she had "begun a quarantine process." The announcement came after her daughter, Claudia Conway, shared news of her mother's diagnosis on TikTok.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination, debate prep session

Chris Christie

PHOTO: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks with others after President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2020. (Alex Brandon/AP)

