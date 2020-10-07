COVID-19: Daman-Diu, Dadra-Nagar Haveli record highest recovery rate in country

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): As India's recovery rate for COVID-19 reached 84.7 per cent on Wednesday, the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have reported the highest recovery rate at 96.70 per cent, followed by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 93.80 per cent.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate for Bihar and Tamil Nadu stands at 93.40 per cent and 91.10 per cent respectively, while Andra Pradesh, one of the worst-hit states, is at 92.10 per cent.

Delhi, which, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on the path to recovery from the second wave of the novel coronavirus, has clocked in a recovery rate of 90.20 per cent, closely followed by Haryana at 90.10 per cent.

West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh stand at 88.00 per cent and 87.80 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in India crossed 56.6 lakh-mark today. At present, there are 9,19,023 active coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

