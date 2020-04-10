COVID-19 crisis, relief for Mallya and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Click here for live updates on COVID-19:

Municipal corporation workers sanitize the premises at General Hospital in Chandigarh. (Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

No let-up in Maharashtra: 25 deaths, 229 new cases

New COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai (143) followed by Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Sindhudurg, Vasai, Mira Bhayander, and Thane. Read More

Trump and Bolsonaro thank Modi and India

The US President and Brazilian President thanked India and PM Modi for the ‘timely assistance’ in releasing ingredients for anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, seen as useful in the treatment of COVID-19. Read More

Vijay Mallya gets bankruptcy reprieve from UK High Court

In a relief to the liquor baron, the High Court in London has deferred hearings on a plea by the SBI-led consortium of Indian banks, seeking the indebted tycoon to be declared bankrupt to enable them to recover a loan of around GBP 1.145 billion from him. Read More

Delhi govt launches ‘Operation SHIELD’

The Delhi CM appealed to people living in containment areas to cooperate in implementing 'Operation SHIELD' and said these are strict measures but are necessary to protect them and others from COVID-19. Read More

India rejects China reference to J&K at UN

A day after the Chinese mission to the United Nations said that Jammu and Kashmir remains high on the UN Security Council's agenda, India rejected the reference and asked Beijing to refrain from commenting on its internal affairs. Read More

War of Words between Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Malik

Malik and Mohammad Hafeez apparently took offence to a recent interview where Ramiz advised the two senior cricketers to retire gracefully for International cricket. Read More