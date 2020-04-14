PM Modi extends India's lockdown till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, extended India’s lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana had earlier already extended the lockdown till April 30 to check the spread of COVID-19.



The Prime Minister thanked the people for following the lockdown and says the sacrifices made by Indians in the last 21 days like disciplined soldiers has helped control the spread of coronavirus in India. He says that India made timely interventions and this has prevented a situation prevalent in many developed countries.

The day coincides with the 130 birth anniversary of renaissance leader BR Ambedkar, with many leaders expecting the prime minister to speak on the occasion, besides the Centre's plan to battle the deadly Covid-19. There have been indications that the shutdown could be extended till April-end with certain relaxations to boost economic activities.



