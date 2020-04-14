PM Modi extends India's lockdown till May 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, extended India’s lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana had earlier already extended the lockdown till April 30 to check the spread of COVID-19.
Check out PM Modi’s address to the nation here:
The Prime Minister thanked the people for following the lockdown and says the sacrifices made by Indians in the last 21 days like disciplined soldiers has helped control the spread of coronavirus in India. He says that India made timely interventions and this has prevented a situation prevalent in many developed countries.
The day coincides with the 130 birth anniversary of renaissance leader BR Ambedkar, with many leaders expecting the prime minister to speak on the occasion, besides the Centre's plan to battle the deadly Covid-19. There have been indications that the shutdown could be extended till April-end with certain relaxations to boost economic activities.
HIGHLIGHTS OF PM’s ADDRESS
"The battle against coronavirus in India is going on strongly. It is because of your cooperation that we have been able to deal with this pandemic successfully. Despite the sufferings, you are engaged in this fight."
"This is a festive season in India. Despite this, Indians are following lockdown. This is very inspiring," PM Modi said. "I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice," he adds.
"I am praying for everyone's good health. When there were 500 cases in India, we decided to go for a three-week lockdown. India did not wait for the problem to grow. We instead looked for solutions."