COVID-19 crisis, Kim Jong Un ‘alive’ and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Police screen commuters at a checkpoint in New Delhi. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

PM Modi to interact with CMs to discuss the way out of lockdown

This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. Read More

Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well', says Seoul amid rumours

A top security adviser to the South's President Moon Jae-in downplayed rumours over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary. Read More

Centre junks proposal by IRS officers to hike taxes for the super-rich

A report of 50 IRS officers of the I-T department on revenue mobilisation and economic impetus to fight COVID-19 pandemic is ill-conceived, and an act of indiscipline, as well as violation of service conduct rules, the Centre said on Sunday. Read More

Yogi Adityanath calls for increasing plasma therapy

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has directed that the use of plasma therapy and pool testing be increased in the state as the number of COVID-19 patients rose to 1,873 on Sunday. Read More

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam

The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said. Read More

Saudi Arabia ends death penalty & flogging for minors

The decision comes on the heels of another ordering judges to end the practice of flogging, replacing it with jail time, fines or community service and bringing one of the kingdom's most controversial forms of public punishment to a close. Read More

Yuvraj reveals what Stuart Broad’s father told him after hitting six sixes

The match between India and England made it to the history books and was a noteworthy moment in the batsman's career as he hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. It was a treat for the eyes indeed and despite it having taken place 13 years back, the rush of adrenaline can't just be forgotten. Read More

Can antibody tests help end the coronavirus pandemic?

Few scientists ever imagined that these tests would become an instrument of public policy — and many are uncomfortable with the idea. Read More