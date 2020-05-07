COVID-19 crisis, gas leak in Vizag and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

A family member of a person who died of COVID-19, seen in PPE overalls while completing formalities in Patiala. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

3 killed after gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam: Report

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Over 200 are reported to have fallen sick. This is a developing story. Read More

Coronavirus attack worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11: Trump

By Wednesday, more than 72,000 Americans had died due to COVID-19 and over 12 lakh tested positive for the disease. Read More

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address at a virtual prayer meet in the Buddha Purnima celebrations today. Read More

‘If this thing boomerangs’: Second wave of infections feared

As Europe and the US loosen their lockdowns against the coronavirus, health experts are expressing growing dread over what they say is an all-but-certain second wave of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down. Read More

Italy’s vaccine neutralises coronavirus in human cells: Scientists

After a single vaccination given to mice, they developed the antibodies that block the virus from infecting human cells. Read More

Opposition slams Karnataka govt's move to cancel trains for migrants

Condemning the government's move, the Congress said the decision to go back or stay in the state should be with the labourers and not the government and the former are free to choose health or work. Read More

The rise & fall of Hizbul's chief shows limits of militancy’s influence in J&K

Like so many mid-level commanders in Kashmir’s jihadist movement, Riyaz Naikoo was part of a cohort of educated young people drawn to political Islam by the bruising communal movements that began to sweep 2008. Read More

Will be in good position to start off again when cricket returns: Virat Kohli

With the lockdown extended for another two weeks, cricket fans now have an opportunity to catch Kohli as he talks about daily routine at home and how he is keeping himself busy. Read More