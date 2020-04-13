COVID-19 crisis, delay on the cards for IPL and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Click here for live updates on COVID-19.

Indian passengers wearing a protective mask sit on a cycle van in Kolkata. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Slight but ‘noticeable’ flattening of growth curve in India

Just as India prepares to extend its 21-day lockdown period by two more weeks, the first indications have emerged that this measure could indeed be helping in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 disease in the country. Read More

US records 1,514 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of at least 22,020 people in the United States, the most of any country. Read More

Liquor shops, warehouses to reopen in Assam, Meghalaya

Excise officials of the two states would supervise and monitor the business and works of these liquor shops, wholesale warehouses and permitted establishments. Read More

Farmers’ losses seen at Rs 15000 crore

Market arrivals of fruits and vegetables have sharply fallen since the imposition of the lockdown, and if it is extended by another month, losses could swell to Rs 40,000-Rs 50,000 crore, if not more, traders and economists say. Read More

Oil prices rally as top producers agree on massive output cuts

Oil markets have been in turmoil for weeks as lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed worldwide to combat the virus outbreak strangle demand, with a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia compounding the crisis. Read More

Sourav Ganguly hints at postponement of IPL 2020

The IPL was deferred till April 15 due to the pandemic but it seems the lockdown is likely to be extended. In that context, Ganguly has claimed that the situation is not favourable for any sporting event, let alone IPL. Read More

Sania Mirza celebrates 10th marriage anniversary with cheeky post

The tennis ace shared a couple of pictures with her husband Shoaib Malik on social media and wished him a ‘Happy Anniversary’. Read More