COVID-19 could turn Halloween into a pumpkin in Nova Scotia

As children prepare to go back to school and stores fill with Halloween candy and costumes, one question haunts the young and young-at-heart.

Will Nova Scotia have a traditional Halloween this year?

Or has COVID-19, the virus that has sucked the fun out of almost every aspect of 2020, put a stake in its heart.

The answer from Public Health? Wait and see.

"The impacts of COVID-19 continue to evolve in Nova Scotia and so we are unable to predict what will be recommended months from now," a spokesperson for Public Health said in an email.

"Public Health are watching the epidemiology to determine what Halloween celebrations will look like and will have more to say on the topic as we get closer to the date."

Halloween is still almost two months away. But that is little preparation time for diehard Halloween fans.

For Jacob Rafuse and his husband, Steven MacLeod, the uncertainty created by the pandemic is too much. They've already cancelled plans to decorate their home in Spryfield, N.S., for this year.

By September, they are usually three months into their Halloween preparations.

"We start around June working on any kind of new props we want to design and build for this year's event," said Rafuse. "So we start in June and continue to go until Halloween."

Once the construction is complete, it takes them three full days to decorate their home and yard, turning it into a Halloween attraction that draws people from the Annapolis Valley, the South Shore and across Halifax.

The couple's holograms, animatronic beasts and giant monsters bring in big crowds.

It has meant hundreds of hours of work every year for the last 10 years.

In 2019, they had 750 people visit their home on Halloween. But that number will be zero this year.

"We're not going to actually do Halloween this year," said Rafuse. "How do you protect all those kids running around without masks and in different houses? It's a situation where it becomes very difficult to make sure it's done safely.

"I'm pretty confident … Halloween is going to be cancelled or drastically scaled back somehow for this year."

