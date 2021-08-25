COVID-19 Could Disrupt Indian Women's Tour Schedule of Australia

Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation and lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as some states imposing border restrictions, the Indian women's cricket team's tour of Australia, which includes a one-off Test, three ODIs, and an equal number of T20Is, could be rescheduled.

The series is scheduled to commence on 19 September with the first ODI at North Sydney Oval before matches in Melbourne and Perth.

But even as both countries have announced their squads, Cricket Australia (CA) continues to negotiate with government authorities about the schedule for the upcoming matches, reported cricket.co.au on Wednesday.

India on Tuesday announced a combined squad for the series, which includes Railways medium-pacer Meghna Singh and Baroda left-handed batswoman Yastika Bhatia, both uncapped. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who missed the recent tour of England due to a knee injury, has also been included for all formats.

Also Read: Two New Players Named in Indian Women's Squads For Australia Tour

"The tour, details of which were announced in May, is currently scheduled to begin with an ODI at North Sydney Oval on 19 September before matches in Melbourne and Perth. But the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne as well as state border closures make that unlikely," wrote cricket.com.au.

It said that Cricket Australia is currently speaking with government authorities about how, where, and when the seven games can be played.

Last week, CA said in a statement that, "Due to the current COVID challenges, Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the situation right across the country and will consider whether or not it needs to make any decisions regarding rescheduling or moving matches in due course."

As per the Australian government's COVID-19 protocol, all international arrivals need to be quarantined for 14 days. Also, Australian players from New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria too would need to be quarantined before the series if the matches are scheduled for another state.

Story continues

Last week, Australia skipper Meg Lanning was quoted as saying that "things change very quickly these days" but added that her team was prepared to move (from one state to another) at short notice.

"Things change very quickly these days. To be honest, every player within the squad is ready to move around at any point. We know how quickly things can change. At this stage, we're just planning on the schedule going ahead as it is and heading into camp before that. But we also have got information that things could potentially change really quickly, so we need to be ready for that. We're just going with the flow a fair bit and reacting to what's in front of us," Lanning was quoted as saying.

Also Read: Women Cricketers' Salaries in The Hundred Set to Rise from Next Edition

. Read more on Sports by The Quint.COVID-19 Could Disrupt Indian Women's Tour Schedule of AustraliaTS EAMCET 2021 Result Declared: How to Check the Results, Counselling Process . Read more on Sports by The Quint.