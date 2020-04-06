COVID-19, Gunbattle in J&K and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow Live Updates on COVID-19 here.

Workers prepare personal protective equipment for medical staff at a workshop before their distribution to government hospitals in Kolkata. (Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Five militants, three soldiers die in Kashmir gunbattle

In the first major operation against infiltrators near the LoC in Kashmir this year, five militants and at least three soldiers were killed in a gunfight in Kupwara district. Two other soldiers were injured in the operation that was launched after the Army intercepted a group of infiltrators in Keran sector last week. J&K Police claimed that the five militants were from the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Read More

Bhopal placed under total lockdown

As the number of positive cases surged to 200 in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal administration has decided to shut down shops selling groceries and vegetables, while only milk booths and pharmacies will remain open from April 6 onwards. This comes a day after a city-based wholesaler from Karond mandi was tested positive for coronavirus, the mandi has been closed down till further orders. Read More

COVID-19 deaths in US cross 1,200 in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus deaths in the United States crossed 1,200 in last 24 hours, AFP news agency reported quoting Johns Hopkins tracker. New York City remains the nation's epicentre but the governor warned over the weekend that nearby hotspots were emerging on Long Island and in the neighbouring state New Jersey. Read More

Ganguly determined to make domestic cricket profitable

Until recently, every domestic Indian player aspired to be part of the IPL bandwagon. And one of the chief reasons for that is the huge pay packets that IPL players get. However, things could change this year if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has his way. Read More

Digital tools are helping evolve a new work culture

Working from home has led to a big question for HR and business managers about how they are going to measure the productivity of 'unseen' employees and how to motivate the employees to deliver on their designated responsibilities. Read More

'9 PM-9 mins' initiative

Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Nagarjuna and several others, took part in Narendra Modi's call of 9 pm, 9 minutes on Sunday evening. See Photos