Coronavirus: Male security guards have highest rate of Covid-19 deaths in the UK

Male security guards have the highest rate of Covid-19 deaths in the UK (Picture: Getty)

Male security guards have the highest rate of coronavirus deaths in the UK, according to new figures.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed people working in social care, the NHS and in occupations such as cleaning, construction work and security, are more likely to die with COVID-19.

Some 4,761 deaths involving the virus were registered among people of working age (20 to 64) in England and Wales between 9 March and 25 May, the ONS said, with nearly two-thirds of these deaths men.

The data found men working in elementary occupations (such as construction workers, security guards and cleaners) had some of the highest rates of death involving Covid-19, with 39.7 deaths per 100,000 men.

Security guards alone had the highest rate, with 74 deaths per 100,000.

Meanwhile, men and women working in social care both had “significantly raised rates of death”, with rates of 50.1 deaths per 100,000 men and 19.1 deaths per 100,000 women.

This compares with 19.1 deaths involving coronavirus per 100,000 men in the general population and 9.7 deaths per 100,000 women in the general population.

Among health workers, only men had higher rates of death involving Covid-19 (30.4 deaths per 100,000 men) when compared with the general population.

But nurses of both sexes appeared to have an increased risk (50.4 deaths per 100,000 male nurses and 15.3 deaths per 100,000 female nurses).

Doctors and nurses stand near Downing Street to remember colleagues who have died fighting the coronavirus pandemic (Picture: AP)

Among women, those at higher risk of death included sales and retail assistants (15.7 deaths per 100,000 women), national government administrators, and process, plant and machine operatives.

For men, some of the more risky professions were taxi drivers and chauffeurs, bus and coach drivers, chefs and sales and retail assistants.

Of the 17 occupations found to have higher rates of death involving Covid-19, 11 had higher proportions of workers from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

Story continues

A coronavirus patient is treated by a nurse at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge (Picture: AP)

Ben Humberstone, head of health analysis and life events for the ONS, said: “There are lots of complex things playing out during the pandemic and the risk of death involving Covid-19 is influenced by a range of factors including the job someone does, but also age, ethnicity and underlying health conditions.

“We also know that people living in the most deprived local areas, and those living in urban areas such as London, have been found to have the highest rates of death involving Covid-19.

“Today’s analysis shows that jobs involving close proximity with others, and those where there is regular exposure to disease, have some of the highest rates of death from Covid-19.

“However, our findings do not prove conclusively that the observed rates of death involving Covid-19 are necessarily caused by differences in occupational exposure.”

