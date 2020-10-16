Feds Kept Most COVID-19 Contracts Secret Under National Security Exemption

Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wear a mask during an announcement at the 3M plant in Brockville, Ont. on Aug 21, 2020. (Photo: CP/Lars Hagberg)

OTTAWA — The federal government is citing a national security exemption (NSE) to withhold details of a “vast majority” of its COVID-19 related contracts struck at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The exemption expedites the weeks-long procurement process — and keeps details of domestic and international contracts, including costs and supplier information, secret.

A memo approved in late May, obtained by HuffPost Canada through an access to information request, recommended the deputy minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada authorize “the 2019-2020 Q4 proactive disclosure of contracts not include those that are COVID-related.”

Members of the opposition have raised concerns about the federal government invoking NSEs for COVID-19-related contracts, calling for increased transparency.

During an Oct. 7 debate in the House of Commons, Conservative foreign affairs critic James Bezan said national security isn’t at risk with regard to the purchase of ventilators or N95 masks.

“It is just another example of how the government likes to cloak itself in the curtain of secrecy and never, ever talk about details of these contracts,” Bezan said.

“This is another sole-source situation and we could be looking at another WE scandal. The government needs to come clean on this,” he said, referencing an April federal contract awarded to a Baylis Medical, a Montreal-based medical device company, for new ventilators. The chairman of the company is former Liberal MP Frank Baylis.

The government has defended the use of national security exemptions, calling them necessary for internationally competitive processes.

Bezan’s colleague, Conservative MP Blaine Calkins, acknowledged that NSEs can be useful in preventing foreign companies or governments from bidding on the contracts.

“However, that does not mean they need to use the secrecy components to prevent Canadian taxpayers from knowing how much the federal government is paying for our own domestic PPE and other protective equipment, and who we are buying it from,” he said.

Calkins, who represents the Alberta riding of Red Deer–Lacombe, said a business in his riding lost a bid to provide the government with face masks but because an exemption was invoked, the owner wasn’t able to discover why they were unsuccessful.

“This does not make any sense, because there is nothing sensitive about non-medical, disposable masks,” Calkins said. “Given the fact that we are now months down the road, there seems to be no reason or rational explanation for the need to hide some of this information from the taxpayers of Canada.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly insisted his government is being transparent about the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent in response to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic crisis.

Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon, parliamentary secretary to the procurement minister, responded to Calkins with a vague assertion that NSEs are applied in situations where officials believe they are serving “Canada’s interest, and in the interest of our citizens, our partners in the provinces and our health care workers.”

MacKinnon said the government has released details of “dozens” of contracts online.