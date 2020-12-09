As COVID-19 continues to worsen, nation needs a New Deal for the arts

President-elect Joe Biden says he wants to lead a presidency that is for all Americans. Here’s his chance: Save the arts.

Music, film, dance, theater, painting, sculpture — these are the universal languages of our heritage, and they’re fighting for survival. We’re not just talking about empty seats at the Lincoln Center. We’re talking about the foreseeable end of more than 670,000 small creative businesses and nonprofits: Places like rural community theaters and city symphonies and cultural institutions that create millions of jobs in towns across the country.

More than just “nightlife,” these places — these people — are the heart and hands of American culture. And they need help.

A multibillion dollar industry is dying

Every sector takes a hit during a recession, but for our creative economy, this COVID-19 downturn is life or death. Long before the pandemic, the internet age undercut artists and arts workers by making their goods and services available for next to nothing. Now, by nature of this virus, cultural institutions that bring large groups of people together will be the last to open safely. We still don’t know when that will be, and many are already struggling to hang on.

In the leanest years of the Great Depression, the U.S. government stepped in to save America’s creative economy. The time has come again: We need a New Deal for the arts. Rescue arts venues and organizations from bankruptcy. Send freelance arts workers relief checks and government-funded jobs. Fund a National Theater, like most leading countries in the world. Restore arts education to the core curriculum of every public school. And to lead the charge, appoint a Cabinet-level secretary of arts and culture.

Biden must recognize that not only are the arts the soul of this nation, they are also too big to fail.

The arts amount to an $878 billion industry, according to 2017 data collected by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Last year, the arts and related industries represented 4.2% of gross domestic product, a larger share of our economy than agriculture and transportation. Add to that knock-on effects for business of all kinds: from the lumber yard that supplies wood for set construction to the electricians who hang the lights. Whenever people go see a performance, it sets off a wave of spending that helps keep afloat local bars, restaurants and public transit. In major arts districts, that money overflows into hotels, retailers and airlines, too.

Lawmakers looking to jump-start commerce should do the math: A thriving arts scene is an economic multiplier. It also generates an outstanding return on tax dollars. Nonprofit arts organizations annually spin some $5 billion in government allocations into more than $27.5 billion in tax revenue.

As for the upfront costs of such a plan, a recent open letter to the U.S. Senate offers a reasonable start at just under $44 billion. That’s 5% of the arts’ value added to the economy, and proportionate to the $50 billion bailout of the airline industry.

It’s also less than 1% of our federal budget. Any claim that we can’t afford to support the arts is fiction. Consider that the Pentagon has spent more on military bands than our entire government has allocated to the National Endowment for the Arts.

Cabinet-level position means accountability

It's clear the arts will need more money than anyone in government is openly talking about. Even after there’s a vaccine, venues will only be able to safely reopen by accommodating smaller audiences — which in turn is only possible if they can afford to operate at a deficit.

What’s more, organizations and venues are just the most visible tip of the arts sector. Across the creative industries, millions of people work under the radar and without a net. Here, the case for government intervention bridges economics and education to basic ethics. Just like Uber drivers, artists are vulnerable in ways that shouldn’t be legal — no health insurance, no sick leave, no predictable income — and many of them doubly so now that their day jobs in restaurants and retail have disappeared.

Staunch opponents of arts funding often point to a lack of accountability. From where we sit, that’s all the more reason to create a Cabinet-level secretary of arts and culture, somebody designated to make sure our money is spent responsibly.

The secretary’s mandate would be straightforward: Help the arts flourish. They could start by getting every public school in the country to hire more art, music, dance and theater teachers, buy more musical instruments and arts supplies, and integrate the arts into other core subjects.

This is especially urgent in the lowest-income, lowest-performing school districts — strong arts education programs consistently help students achieve higher scores in reading and math, lower rates of suspension and dropout, as well as higher levels of civic engagement and social tolerance. The secretary could also develop market-friendly artistic enterprises that yield a strong return on federal investment. They could help our creative industries compete abroad, and work with the ministers of culture to expand America’s influence around the globe.

We can hear the skeptics already: Let’s take care of the basics and then we’ll talk about the unalienable right to see "Hamilton."

To that we would say, simply: The arts are not a luxury. They are not elite, nor extracurricular. American arts and artists are essential.

Hunkering down doesn’t mean we should neglect the activities and experiences that elevate us. To the contrary, this year has delivered challenges drastic enough to demand change on a massive scale. If our leaders are going to make good on the opportunity, they’ll need to do what artists have always done best: Imagine what’s possible, and make it happen.

Tony-award winning actress Ellen Burstyn is co-president of The Actors Studio. Charles Segars (@CharlesSegars) is CEO of Ovation TV and founder of Stand For The Arts.

