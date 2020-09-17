With COVID-19 complicating enrollment counts, public schools brace for impact on funding

MILWAUKEE — For schools across Wisconsin, Friday could turn out to be the single most important day on the calendar this year.

The third Friday in September is significant every year for Wisconsin public schools and private schools that accept children on taxpayer-funded vouchers. By law, students counted as enrolled on that date dictate in large part state and local funding for the current school year — and in many cases beyond.

The date is different for schools in other states, but the consequences are largely the same, and the coronavirus pandemic is complicating this year's counts all over as schools struggle to connect with students online, and families move their children to different schools or pull them out altogether to be home-schooled.

"We're anticipating the counts will be down," said John Bales, executive director of the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators.

"Accessing kids will be problematic this fall. ... We have plenty of instances where families are simply not engaging their children, in-person and virtually," he said. "I understand parents' concerns. But this will impede children's learning, and it hurts from the financial perspective."

Teacher Marielle Rivera teaches 8th grade Spanish class via the internet from her desk at Milwaukee School of Languages August 17, 2020. Milwaukee Public Schools held a press conference there to highlight its virtual start. Students at more than 40 schools will start the year virtually due to COVID-19. This school is on the early start calendar. It teaches five languages, plus standard classes and 13 Advanced Placement subject classes. Hosting grades 6-12 it would normally have 1,150 students in the school. Some staff are using the building to teach and others are teaching their classes from home. All virtual. More

Any financial hit would come as schools have invested millions of dollars on new technology and protective equipment and supplies to prepare for in-person and virtual learning. And public schools already are bracing for possible funding cuts in the 2021-23 biennium because of a projected decline in state tax revenues as a result of the pandemic.

The coronavirus has complicated the enrollment counts, particularly in districts that are starting the school year virtually.

At Milwaukee Public Schools, Wisconsin's largest district with about 75,000 students, staff members began their outreach to families even before the school year started this year, Superintendent Keith Posley said.

Through last week, he said, there were about 3,000 students still unaccounted for, compared with 1,147 the week before the third Friday count last year.

'Not a sustainable model': A peek at how one high school handles its COVID-19 challenges

"Our social workers, school liaisons, our paras, our safeties, everyone is reaching out, making calls on a daily basis ... knocking on doors and leaving letters trying to track down students," Posley said.

Smaller districts had the same problem, just on a different scale. As of late August, the Brown Deer School District was struggling to locate about 600 students, but that has since been narrowed to fewer than 100.

The School District Administrators Association has asked the Legislature to hold public schools harmless for enrollment shifts created by the coronavirus, by, for example, using enrollment data from last year or the average of the past three years.

Lawmakers are not expected to return to the Capitol until January.

Students at Lake Country School are split between the school's cafeteria and gym for lunch depending on grade level. More

Some flexibility because of pandemic

Story continues