COVID-19: Commuters must wear face masks, even after circuit breaker period – Khaw

Commuters on an MRT train during COVID-19 enhanced safe distancing period. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Public transport commuters will need to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, said Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan.

In a post put up on his Facebook page on Saturday (11 April), Khaw said that such measure will continue even after the current period of enhanced safe distancing measures ends on 4 May.

“With ‘circuit breaker’ measures in place, trains and buses are not crowded and safe distancing is possible for public transport,” he said.

“But when crowds return to buses and trains, safe distancing rules will push waiting crowds onto the platforms and outside of stations, with long queues. I can imagine impatient, and even angry commuters.

“I think a practical compromise is for all commuters to wear masks when they use public transport.”

Ambassadors and posters to remind commuters

By wearing face masks even during the post-circuit breaker period, Khaw believes that it will minimised coronavirus transmission even when safe distancing is compromised.

Khaw said that transport ambassadors will be on hand – as well as posters – to remind commuters to wear face masks.

He urged residents to collect their free reusable face masks from the nearest community centre by Sunday, the last day for collection.

