COVID-19: China donates 600,000 face masks to Singapore

Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min (left) receives a donation of face masks from China ambassador Hong Xiaoyong. (PHOTO: Ministry of Health)

SINGAPORE — China has donated 500,000 surgical masks and 100,000 KN95 masks to Singapore to assist in efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a media release on Tuesday (5 Mayl), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min received the masks from China ambassador Hong Xiaoyong, and expressed appreciation for the donation.

“Singapore and China have been working closely together at all levels to stem the spread of the virus,” he said.

“We have also been finding ways to sustainably manage the public health risks while gradually restoring normalcy to our exchanges.”

Dr Lam said that, as Singapore and China mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, such robust collaboration during this difficult time is testament to the strong friendship between the countries.

“Our cooperation spans many sectors, including the health, economic, and people-to-people spheres. We have facilitated the repatriation of each other’s nationals, and provided humanitarian assistance to each other in times of need, with contributions from all walks of life,” he said.

