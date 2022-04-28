COVID-19: CBSA resumes border services at select airports
OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is gradually resuming border services at select airports affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19. The CBSA will resume services at 47 small airports on May 2 and May 15th, 2022.
Border clearance services will resume at the following airports on May 2, 2022 (in local time):
ONTARIO
Brampton Flying Club
Hours of service: telephone reporting
Brantford Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday
Burlington Airpark
Hours of service: telephone reporting
Carp Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting
Chatham Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting
Collingwood Regional Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday
Cornwall Regional Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
Fort Frances Airport
Hours of service: 7 am to 11 pm, 7 days/week
Lakehead Aviation (Seaplanes)
Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
Niagara District Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week
Pelee Island Airport
Hours of service:
Spring and Summer: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday
8 am to 11 pm, Friday and Sunday
Fall and Winter: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
Rainy Lake Sports - CanOp Dock
Hours of service: 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week
Sudbury Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday
St. Thomas Municipal Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday
Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport
Hours of service: 7 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week
YUKON
Beaver Creek Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week – May to October
Dawson City Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week – mid May to mid September
8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday – mid September to mid May
Old Crow Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 9 pm, 7 days/week
BRITISH COLUMBIA
Boundary Bay Airport
Hours of service: 10 am to 6 pm, 7 days/week
Brechin Point Seaplane
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week
Campbell River Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week
Castlegar Airport
Hours of service: Telephone reporting
Eckharts Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week
Patricia Bay Floats
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, 7 days/week
Port Hardy Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week
Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre
Hours of service: 24 hours, 7 days/week
MANITOBA
Brandon Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
Piney Pinecreek Border Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport
Hours of service: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday
QUEBEC
Baie-Comeau Pointe Lebel Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting
Bromont Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday
Drummondville Airport
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday
Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday
Iles-de-la-Madeleine Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30, Monday to Friday
La Macaza - Mont Tremblant International
Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week
Lac-des-Rapides
Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday
Lachute Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Friday
Sept-Iles Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday
Ville St-Georges Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, 7 days/week
Border clearance services will resume at the following airports on May 15, 2022 (in local time):
ALBERTA
Calgary/Springbank Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting
Lethbridge Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting
SASKATCHEWAN
Estevan Airport
Hours of service: telephone reporting
ONTARIO
Gananoque River P.U.C. Day Dock
Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week - May 15 to October 15
Gore Bay Airport
Hours of service: 10 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 31
Kenora Airport
Hours of service: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 15
Kenora City Dock
Hours of service: 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 15
Manitoulin East Municipal Airport (Manitowaning)
Hours of service: 10 am to 7 pm, 7 days/week – May 15 to October 31
There are certain General Aviation (GA) sites where border clearance services will continue to be suspended or operating with reduced hours until further notice. Travellers are encouraged to visit COVID19: Open ports of entry and temporary service reductions for the latest information.
Quick Facts
Travellers can do their part to reduce wait times by always coming prepared with their passport (or other acceptable identification) and by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission, including their COVID-19 vaccination information, within 72 hours before arriving at the border.
Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.
Associated Links
COVID19: Open ports of entry and temporary service reductions
SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/28/c3665.html