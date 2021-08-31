COVID-19 cases linked to 3 basketball tournaments at Oshawa facility

COVID-19 signs, urging people to wear masks and keep their distance, are displayed on a glass door at Playground Global facility in Oshawa. COVID-19 cases are linked to three separate basketball tournaments at this facility. (Greg Bruce/CBC - image credit)

Public health officials in Durham Region are urging anyone who attended one of three basketballs tournaments at a Oshawa facility in August to get tested for COVID-19.

All three tournaments were held at the Playground Global facility, 1313 Boundary Rd., the Durham Region Health Department said in a news release on Tuesday.

Three cases are linked to the Canadian Youth Basketball League (CYBL) tournament held from Aug. 13 to 15. These cases are from Durham and Peel regions. Officials are having trouble reaching all teams and spectators.

"We are reaching out through the media to help us make contact with anyone who may have attended the CYBL tournament," Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region's medical officer of health, said in the release.

"Since the event occurred more than 14 days ago, it is very important that individuals who attended this tournament get tested if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms since attending the event."

Four cases are linked to the Last 1 Standing basketball tournament held from Aug. 20 to 23. These cases are from Toronto and York, Simcoe Muskoka and Durham Regions.

"Given the recent timing, individuals who attended this tournament should be tested immediately," Dr. Kyle added.

Greg Bruce/CBC

More than 20 cases are linked to the 43rd Annual Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament, held from Aug. 3 to 8. Officials are having trouble reaching all players and spectators. Attendees were from all over Ontario and other provinces.

Officials said they are aware that 7,000 people may have attended the event over five days. An outbreak was declared for the event. Officials have identified cases from Quebec, Peel Region, Toronto and Durham Region.

All upcoming tournaments at this facility have been suspended until further notice. Officials said they are working with the facility operator and organizers to ensure that plans for future tournaments are reviewed and approved by the health department.

If you live in Durham Region, to get tested for COVID-19 visit http://covidswab.lh.ca or call the Durham Health Connection Line at (905) 668-2020 or 1 (800) 841-2729.

