COVID-19 tally in S'pore crosses 39,000 mark with 422 new cases; one S'porean among 5 community infections

Essential workers have their noses swabbed before returning to the workforce at a regional screening centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on 10 June, 2020. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 422 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Thursday (11 June) noon, bringing the total to 39,387.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are five cases in the community, of whom one is a Singaporean and four are work pass holders,” said the MOH, adding that the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The ministry said more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,700 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory, Tuas View Dormitory and Cassia @ Penjuru.

The five are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas.

Some 400,000 such workers live in dorms here in Singapore, of which about 10 per cent have been cleared of the infection, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on 1 June during a press conference.

Over 20,000 infected foreign workers have recovered, added Teo.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

Almost 70 per cent discharged, recovered

With 655 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Wednesday, 26,532 cases – 68 per cent of the total tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over 12,000 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 25 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and two whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 8 June, the ministry has conducted 488,695 swab tests, of which 284,963 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 85,700 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 50,000 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

On Tuesday, the ministry added one more public place to a list of locations – first published on 25 May – visited by infectious cases in the community for over 30 minutes. Hougang Green Shopping Mall at 21 Hougang Street 51 was visited on 3 June from 12pm to 1pm.

The list – which excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport – will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis or one incubation period.

