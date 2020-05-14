COVID-19: Cases in Singapore cross 26,000 mark with 752 new infections

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 752 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Thursday (14 May) noon, bringing the total to 26,098.

Of them, the vast majority are foreign workers living in dorms, said the ministry, while two cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

It added that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,500 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge and Tuas View Dormitory.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

Some 20,000 infected foreign workers are expected to be discharged by end-May, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong at a press conference on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday’s press conference, 1,735 such workers have recovered and have been discharged.

MOH’S STATEMENT IN FULL

Over 4,800 patients discharged in total

With the additional single-day high of 958 patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, a total of 4,809 cases here have fully recovered from the infection, said the ministry on Wednesday.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while 19 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Apart from 21 who have passed away due to COVID-19 complications, nine patients who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, who added that the practice is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

In 2018, 86 male foreign workers aged 25 to 59 passed away due to heart disease in Singapore.

As of 10 May, the ministry has conducted 224,262 swab tests, of which 216,102 were done on unique individuals.

This translates to around 39,300 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 37,900 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

