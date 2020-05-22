COVID-19: Cases in Singapore cross 30,000 mark with 614 new infections

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 614 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Friday (22 May) noon, bringing the total to 30,426.

Of them, the vast majority are foreign workers living in dorms, said the ministry, while four cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

It added that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge and Tuas View Dormitory.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

Some 20,000 infected foreign workers are expected to be discharged by end-May, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong at a press conference last Tuesday.

MOH’S STATEMENT IN FULL

Over 12,000 discharged in total

With 910 more cases of COVID-19 infection discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, a total of 12,117 cases here have fully recovered from the infection, said the ministry on Thursday.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while 10 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Apart from 23 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and two whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

It had also noted that 86 male foreign workers aged 25 to 59 died due to heart disease in Singapore in 2018.

As of 18 May, the ministry has conducted 294,414 swab tests, of which 191,260 were done on unique individuals.

This translates to around 51,600 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 33,500 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

