A timeline of every COVID-19 case in Canada from January to March 2020

As cases of COVID-19 continue to spread around the world, Canadians are increasingly concerned about their health and safety.

Currently, there are more than 1,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada and 20 deaths. This is a timeline of cases dating

Check back for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Canada.

First case in Canada

Toronto, Ontario

Date reported: Jan. 25

Updated: Feb. 20

The first case of the coronavirus in Canada involved a man in his 50s who arrived to Toronto on Jan. 22, after visiting Wuhan.

The man initially didn’t report his mild symptoms at the airport following his flight, but health authorities were contacted on Jan. 23, after his symptoms worsened at home. He was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, but has since been discharged, which has allowed him to return home to recover in self-isolation.

On Feb. 20, Canadian health officials announced that the man has fully recovered from the virus.

Second case in Ontario

Date reported: Jan. 27

Updated: Feb. 21

The wife of the man who was the first reported case of the coronavirus in Canada has also been officially diagnosed.

The Toronto woman travelled to Wuhan, China with her husband, and returned to Ontario on Jan. 22. Toronto Public Health has reached out to those who sat in a two-metre radius of the couple on their China Southern Airlines flight CZ311.

On Feb. 21, Ontario health officials announced that both the husband and wife have been cleared of COVID-19.

British Columbia reports its first case

Date reported: Jan. 28

Updated: Feb. 20

British Columbia reported the first Canadian case of the novel coronavirus outside of Ontario.

The 40-year-old man often travels to China, which included Wuhan in his most recent visit. He contacted health-care providers on Jan. 26 to let them know that he was experiencing symptoms, 24 hours after coming home to the Vancouver region. He was reportedly not symptomatic on his flight.

On Feb. 21, it was announced that the man fully recovered from the virus, according to B.C.’s health officials.

Third case in Ontario

Date reported: Jan. 31

Updated: Feb. 21

Ontario health officials have reported the province’s third coronavirus case.

The woman, who is in her 20s and studies at the University of Western Ontario, recently travelled to Wuhan, China.

She left Wuhan on Jan. 22, and started to develop symptoms on Jan. 24. She went to a local hospital, but wasn’t admitted, because she was not ill enough. Instead, she went into self-isolation at home, and hasn’t visited her university’s campus since returning from China.

The student originally tested negative for the illness through Ontario’s labs, but a federal lab in Winnipeg confirmed that she was in fact positive with the coronavirus. Ontario health officials said on Jan. 31 that she “fully recovered” in three days from her “mild” illness.

Ontario health officials announced Feb. 21, that the student has been cleared of COVID-19.

British Columbia reports second case

Date reported: Feb. 4

Updated: Feb. 29

A second case of coronavirus has been identified in the Vancouver Coastal Health region of B.C., according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

A woman in her 50s was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus after her test came back positive.

Local health officials are following up with her close family, friends and anyone she may have had contact with.

On Feb. 29, B.C. health officials confirmed that the patient has fully recovered from the virus.

British Columbia reports its third, fourth case

Date reported: Feb. 6

Updated: Feb. 29

B.C. has identified two more people who contracted the novel coronavirus. They are in relation to the case they reported Feb. 4.

“Further investigation within that household has identified that two people, who are both visitors from Hubei province, were in contact with the individual who was the case that we announced on Tuesday,” said British Columbia’s chief medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. “These two visitors are a man and a woman in their 30s.”

B.C. health officials confirmed on Feb. 29, that both patients have fully recovered from COVID-19.

47 cases on a cruise

Date reported: Feb. 5

Updated: March. 20

A Canadian who was on the Diamond Princess cruise has died of COVID-19, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on March 20.

At least 47 Canadians, out of 256 citizens, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the cruise ship, which held its passengers under quarantine off the coast of Yokohama, Japan until Feb. 19.

The ship was carrying 2,666 guests, along with 1,045 crew members, and was put under quarantine on Feb. 4, after a confirmed outbreak was reported.

The 47 Canadians are among at least 705 people who have tested positive for the virus.

On Feb. 20, Canada prepared a charter flight that flew out 129 passengers from Japan. Canadians who were on the cruise will be required to take part in another two-week quarantine at the NAV Centre in Cornwall, Ont.

Fifth case in British Columbia

Date reported: Feb. 14

Health officials have announced another case of COVID-19.

The woman is in her 30s and returned to Vancouver from a recent trip to Shanghai. She wore a mask while travelling on the returning flight, and notified health officials of her symptoms. She eventually tested positive Feb. 11, and is currently in self-isolation at home.



Sixth case in British Columbia

Date reported: Feb. 21

Health officials in British Columbia announced their sixth “presumptive” case of COVID-19.

The patient is a woman in her 30s, who is now recovering at home. Health officials were surprised to learn that she doesn’t have a recent travel history to China, but instead just returned from a trip to Iran, which only reported it’s first COVID-19 case Feb. 19.

"That could be an indicator that there's more widespread transmission. This is what we call an indicator or sentinel event," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news conference.

On Feb. 23, it was also reported that the woman flew on an Air Canada flight from Montreal to Vancouver on Valentine’s Day, which is eight days before she tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said they’ve contacted those sat near her on her flight, as well as staff on the plane.

Fourth case in Ontario

Date reported: Feb. 23

A woman in her 20s has been diagnosed with COVID-19, after arriving back to Canada from China on Feb. 21, according to health officials.

"In that travel to China, we know it did include some travel to Hubei province and to Wuhan in particular," said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health.

After testing for the virus at North York General Hospital in Toronto, she was told to recover in self-isolation because she was doing “quite well” and her symptoms were “resolving.” The National Microbiology lab in Winnipeg has also since confirmed the initial positive test results.

Health officials are monitoring those who were in close contact to the woman, which includes a family member who picked up the individual at the airport while wearing a mask during their interaction.

Seventh case in British Columbia

Date reported: Feb. 24

A man in 40s has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Fraser Health Region in British Columbia, according to the province’s health officials. He was in close contact with another B.C. case, which was reported to be a woman in her 30s who flew to Vancouver from Iran.

The man was showing symptoms and went into self-isolation, even before the woman was officially diagnosed with the disease. Officials are now working to identify those who came in close contact with him.

"There have been a number of close contacts that have been identified by Fraser Health over the weekend and they are also in isolation now and being monitored actively every day by public heath," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Since the B.C. Centre for Disease Control is now authorized for COVID-19 testing, the province won’t have to wait for its diagnosis to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Fifth case in Ontario

Date reported: Feb. 26

A woman in her 60s, who recently travelled to Iran, has been diagnosed with a presumptive case of COVID-19, announced the province’s top health official Feb. 26.

The woman reported herself to a Toronto hospital on Feb. 24, but has since been sent home to recover in self-isolation. Health officials are also currently monitoring those who are in close contact with the woman.

This marks Ontario’s first case that’s been linked to Iran, which has reported over 240 cases and at least 25 deaths due to the virus. In the past week, British Columbia reported two cases linked with Iran.

Sixth case in Ontario

Date reported: Feb. 27

Ontario has confirmed its sixth COVID-19 case is a man in his 60s, whose wife was also diagnosed earlier this week after visiting Iran.

It marks the province’s first case of human-to-human spread.

The Ministry of Health has said that the man is currently in self-isolation at home, while Toronto Public Health continues to follow-up with people who were in close contact with him as of late.

Quebec reports first case

Date reported: Feb. 27

A woman from the Montreal region has been diagnosed with COVID-19, after returning from Iran on Feb. 24, according to Quebec public health officials.

With the presumptive case being in Quebec, it marks the spread of the novel coronavirus to a third Canadian province.

The woman had minor symptoms and decided to visit a clinic a day after returning to Montreal. Tests for COVID-19 came back positive on Feb. 27, while the province is still awaiting the results of a secondary test that’s being conducted by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, which are expected on Sunday.

"While the person was being cared for, all precautionary measures were put in place," health minister Danielle McCann said. "She did not require hospitalization, so she is currently in isolation, alone, at her home."

Seventh case in Ontario

Date reported: Feb. 28

The province’s ministry of health announced that a man in his 50s, who travelled to Iran, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He arrived to Canada on Feb. 25, and reported himself a day later to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital. He was sent home the same day, to recover in self-isolation, according to the ministry.

Eighth case in Ontario

Date reported: Feb. 28

A man in his 80s, who travelled to Egypt, has been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to Ontario health officials.

He arrived to Toronto on Feb. 20, and on Feb. 27, he went to Scarborough Health Network's General Hospital's emergency department. He was tested for the virus, and allowed to go home the same day to recover in self-isolation because he was feeling well.

"Throughout his travels, the man wore a mask," the Ontario Ministry of Health said in a release. "Toronto Public Health is actively engaged in contact tracing and case management."

As of Feb. 28, only one person has been confirmed to have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Egypt, but the spread of the virus has been linked to the northern African country in another two cases in France.

Three new COVID-19 cases in Ontario

Date reported: Feb. 29

Ontario has confirmed that it has three new positive cases of COVID-19.

One of the cases involves a 34-year-old woman in York Region who returned from Iran. The other two cases include a married couple in Ajax. The wife, 51, passed on the virus to her husband, 69, after also visiting Iran.

"At this time the virus is not circulating locally," said Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health. "However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread."

The married couple reported themselves to an Ajax clinic on Feb. 28, after the wife returned to Canada on Feb. 22. They were sent to Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering hospital, where they were tested for the virus, discharged and sent home to recover in self-isolation.

The 34-year-old woman from York Region reported herself to Mackenzie Health hospital on Feb. 27, but was not admitted “due to the low severity of symptoms and the condition of the patient,” said Williams. The woman was also travelling with her toddler and husband, who’s also since been diagnosed.

They are now both in self-isolation at home, but York Region public health officials are looking for those who may have come in contact with them, either during one of their three flights or on a GO bus to Richmond Hill.

According to Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region's medical officer of health, the woman started to develop symptoms before her layover flight in Copenhagen, Denmark to Toronto Pearson International Airport, where she landed Feb. 26. At the time, she wasn’t wearing a mask.

"There has been a number of areas where exposure could potentially happen," said Kurji.

York Region public health officials are now warning that you may have been exposed if you were in any of these three locations at the same time as the 34-year-old woman.

The business class section of Qatar Airways flight QR 483 and QR 163 on Feb. 25.

The business class section of Air Canada flight AC 883, from Copenhagen to Toronto, on Feb. 26, which landed at 2:55 p.m.

GO Bus number 40 eastbound, specifically passengers who were on the upper deck of the bus on Feb. 26.

Eighth case in British Columbia

Date reported: Feb. 29

A woman from Tehran, Iran — who is in Canada visiting family — has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to British Columbia’s health officials.

The woman is in her 60s and is currently in self-isolation in the Vancouver Coastal Health region with a mild case of the novel coronavirus.

"Vancouver Coastal Health is actively investigating," said provincial health officer Bonnie Henry. "Close contacts have been identified and contacted by public health officials. Those who may be at risk are now in isolation for 14 days and are being actively monitored for symptoms."

For cases in March 2020, please see continued timeline here.