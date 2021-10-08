COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the N.W.T.

N.W.T. is reporting another record number of COVID-19 cases in the territory, with 460. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters - image credit)

COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in the N.W.T. as the territory deals with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory.

There are now a record-number 460 active cases in the N.W.T., an increase of 38 from Wednesday.

There are 272 cases in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, an increase of 11 since yesterday, and 163 in Behchokǫ, a jump of 26 since Wednesday.

The cases in those communities account for 95 per cent of the cases in the territory.

Public health orders limiting gatherings remain in effect in each of those communities until Oct. 17 and 18, respectively.

Earlier today, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority announced changes in some of its processes for COVID-19 testing and other services.

Public exposure notices

The OCPHO also issued six new public exposure notices including one for people in rows six to 12 on Canadian North flight 244 on Oct. 3 at 7:45 a.m. from Edmonton to Norman Wells.

Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated passengers in those rows need to isolate immediately for 10 days and arrange to get tested for COVID-19. Fully vaccinated passengers in those rows need to monitor for symptoms. If any develop, they should isolate and arrange for testing.

The full list of public exposure notices can be found here.

Cases in other communities

There are two new cases in Fort Smith, for a total of seven.

There remains six reported cases in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation.

There are two cases in Wekweètì, one less than yesterday, and one each in Inuvik, Łutsel Kʼe, Fort Good Hope and Whatì, as there was Wednesday.

There remains one case at the territory's mines, at the Tłı̨chǫ All Season Road work site.