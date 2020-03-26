COVID-19 Budget: Singapore allocating additional $48 billion to combat ‘unprecedented crisis’

A young boy seen wearing a face mask outside the Funan Mall. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore government will allocate over $48 billion to combat the “unprecedented” COVID-19 crisis, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Ministerial Statement delivered in Parliament on Thursday (26 March).

Dubbed the Resilience Budget, the sum comes on top of the $6.4 billion Unity Budget announced by Heng in February that was meant to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Altogether, we are dedicating close to $55 billion to support people in this battle, amounting to 11 per cent of our (gross domestic product). This is a landmark package, and a necessary response to a unique situation,” said Heng.

He added that the government has received President Halimah Yacob’s in-principle approval to draw up to $17 billion from Singapore’s past reserves to fund part of the Resilience Budget.

The goals of the latest supplementary Budget are threefold: to save jobs, support workers and protect livelihoods; to help enterprises overcome intermediate challenges; and to strengthen the nation’s economic and social resilience.

As of Thursday morning, the Ministry of Trade and Industry had further downgraded Singapore’s 2020 GDP forecast from a range of between -0.5 per cent and 1.5 percent, to between -4 per cent and -1 per cent.

Based on advanced GDP estimates, Singapore’s economy in the first quarter saw a 10.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter contraction, or 2.2 per cent year-on-year. This reversed the 0.6 per cent growth seen in the previous quarter.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic will take “at least a year to resolve”, Heng pointed out that broad swathes of the economy have been hurt – with the worst-affected being Singapore’s aviation and tourism sectors.

Prior to Heng’s speech, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan Jin read a speech from President Halimah, in which Singapore has only had to tap on its past reserves once: in 2009, amid the global financial crisis. At that time, then President S R Nathan approved a draw of $4.9 billion to fund relief measures.

MORE TO COME

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore