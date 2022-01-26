COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is faltering in the US

·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.

Just 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the average number of booster shots dispensed per day in the U.S. has plummeted from a peak of 1 million in early December to about 490,000 as of last week.

Also, a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Americans are more likely to see the initial vaccinations — rather than a booster — as essential.

“It’s clear that the booster effort is falling short,” said Jason Schwartz, a vaccine policy expert at Yale University.

Overall, the U.S. vaccination campaign has been sluggish. More than 13 months after it began, just 63% of Americans, or 210 million people, are fully vaccinated with the initial rounds of shots. Mandates that could raise those numbers have been hobbled by legal challenges.

Vaccination numbers are stagnant in states such as Wyoming, Idaho, Mississippi and Alabama, which have been hovering below 50%.

In Wyoming, 44% are fully vaccinated, up just slightly from 41% in September. To boost numbers, the state has been running TV ads with health care workers giving grim accounts of unvaccinated people struggling with COVID-19.

“Certainly we would like to see higher rates. But it would be wrong for anyone to think that the rates we have are due to lack of effort," Wyoming Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said Tuesday.

And in neighboring Idaho, which also has one of the country's lowest vaccination rates, the number of people getting their first vaccine dose has remained under 1,000 almost every day this year and the number getting booster shots is also declining. Still, officials say they won’t give up.

“I don’t like to use the word ‘resigned,’” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of the Idaho Division of Public Health. “I think we just need to keep saying it over and over again, how important it is.”

At the other end of the spectrum, Vermont is a national leader in the percentage of people who have been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot. About 60% of the population over 18 has gotten a booster. But it’s not enough, said Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine.

“I’d love to see that percentage much closer to 90%,” Levine said.

The U.S. and many other nations have been urging adults to get boosters because the vaccine’s protection can wane. Also, research has shown that while the vaccines have proved less effective against omicron, boosters can rev up the body's defenses against the threat.

As for why an estimated 86 million Americans who have been fully vaccinated and are eligible for a booster have not yet gotten one, Schwartz said public confusion is one important reason.

“I think the evidence is now overwhelming that the booster is not simply an optional supplement, but it is a foundational part of protection,” he said. “But clearly that message has been lost.”

The need for all Americans to get boosters initially was debated by scientists, and at first the government recommended only that certain groups of people, such as senior citizens, get additional doses. The arrival of omicron, and additional evidence about falling immunity, showed more clearly a widespread need for boosters.

But the message “has been lost in the sea of changing recommendations and guidance,” Schwartz said.

The AP-NORC Center poll found that 59% of Americans think it is essential that they receive a vaccine to fully participate in public life without feeling at risk of COVID-19 infection. Only 47% say the same about a booster shot.

Keller Anne Ruble, 32, of Denver, received her two doses of the Moderna vaccine but hasn’t gotten her booster. She said she had a bad reaction to the second dose and was in bed for four days with a fever and flu-like symptoms.

“I believe in the power of vaccines, and I know that’s going to protect me,” said Ruble, the owner of a greeting card sending service. But the vaccine “just knocked me out completely and freaked me out about getting the booster.”

She said she does plan to get the booster in the next few weeks and in the meantime wears an N95 mask and tries to stay home.

“I just don’t want to get COVID in general,” she said. “It does scare me.”

Blake Hassler, 26, of Nashville, Tennessee, said he doesn’t plan to get the booster. He received Pfizer’s two doses last year after having a mild case of COVID-19 in 2020. He said he considers himself to be in a low-risk category.

“At this point, we need to focus on prevention of serious illness at the onset of symptoms rather than creating a new shot every six weeks and more divisive mandates,” he said.

___

AP writers Mead Gruver in Fort Collins, Colorado; Wilson Ring in Montpelier, Vermont; Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho, and Mike Stobbe in New York contributed to this report.

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sir Elton John postpones US shows after positive Covid-19 test

    The pandemic has already caused several delays in the 74-year-old musician's final world tour.

  • Trucker convoy opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates gets large greeting in Winnipeg

    A large convoy of truckers driving across the Prairies to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates arrived in Manitoba today. A large crowd of supporters greeted the convoy as it drove through Winnipeg. Cars lined the Trans-Canada Highway for more than a kilometre and people handed out food and drinks to truckers as they slowly rolled by. Laurie Hamilton said she came out to show her support because vaccine mandates are taking away people's rights. Don Ross, a trucker from British Columbia, s

  • U.S. prepares to allow diplomats to leave China over strict COVID rules

    The U.S. State Department is preparing to authorize departures for American diplomats and their families in China who wish to leave due to the U.S. government's inability to prevent Chinese authorities from subjecting them to intrusive pandemic control measures, sources told Reuters. Two sources familiar with the issue said the U.S. Embassy on Monday had sent the request to Washington for formal sign off, as China ramps up COVID-19 containment protocols ahead of the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in less than two weeks. The sources, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, added that some embassy staff are upset that the U.S. government has been unwilling or unable to protect American officials from strict quarantine measures.

  • NFL to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Super Bowl

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL is partnering with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Super Bowl Experience, the league announced Tuesday. The clinic will be located in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center and appointments are encouraged. Fans who receive any dose of the vaccine at the clinic will receive a free ticket to Super Bowl Experience. Tickets are redeemable on the day the vaccine is given or for a future date that the i

  • Nico Rosberg responds after Lewis Hamilton labels Valtteri Bottas as ‘best teammate’

    Hamilton described Bottas as his best teammate during his time at Mercedes

  • Daily US death toll from Covid now matches Delta

    The average number of Covid-19 deaths in the US is roughly on par with that seen during the peak of the Delta variant

  • EXPLAINER: What's known about 'stealth' version of omicron?

    Scientists and health officials around the world are keeping their eyes on a descendant of the omicron variant that has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States. This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, is widely considered stealthier than the original version of omicron because particular genetic traits make it somewhat harder to detect. “Thus far, we haven’t seen it start to gain ground” in the U.S., said Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist in Texas, which has identified three cases of BA.2.

  • Senegal scrape past Cape Verde to reach last eight at Cup of Nations

    Tournament favourites Senegal advanced to the last eight at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday following a laboured 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde at the Stade Kouekong in Bafoussam. Senegal striker Sadio Mané rattled the post with a shot in the first minute and Aliou Cissé's men maintained the forward thrust.Cape Verde, who qualified for the last-16 as one of the best four third-placed teams, failed to settle under the blitz.And in the 21st minute, they paid the price for their lack of comp

  • Florida GOP lawmakers want to strengthen healthcare ‘conscience’ legislation

    The Florida Legislature on Tuesday began moving forward with a bill that would allow a healthcare provider to act on their “conscience” when deciding whether to provide certain treatments for patients.

  • Stocks end lower on Wall Street after another volatile day

    TOKYO — Another volatile bout of trading on Wall Street ended with a broad pullback for stocks Tuesday, as investors grapple with economic red flags and uncertainty over how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in fighting rising inflation. Stock indexes fell sharply to start the day, then came well off their lows by late afternoon. Another burst of selling in the final hour of trading pulled them lower again. Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the market. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% after h

  • What's The Difference Between Organic And Regular Milk?

    If you've ever pondered the difference between organic and regular milk, here's what you should know before making your next purchase at the store.

  • Robbery suspect stabs K-9, and police later find his father’s body, Texas police say

    After the man bonded out of jail, police found his father dead.

  • Will another devastating variant follow Omicron? Experts debate COVID-19 future, 'endgame'

    There remains considerable debate about the pandemic's trajectory, but scientists generally say it's too early to declare an 'endgame' for COVID-19.

  • Elton John reveals he has COVID-19, postpones tour

    The 74-year-old says it's "a massive disappointment."

  • 'Ontario is closed for business:' Concert, theatre organizers face new COVID hurdles

    TORONTO — Advocates in Ontario's live music industry say upcoming shows big and small hang in the balance as they face provincial restrictions that are tougher on concert and live theatre venues than other entertainment spaces. Many in the province's live music and performing arts industries say they're being treated unfairly as new rules that go into effect on Jan. 31 hold many of their venues at 50-per cent capacity until at least mid-March. Meanwhile, other entertainment spaces including cine

  • Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach quarter-finals

    Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha during the second half.

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.