COVID-19: Bihar to vaccinate journalists on priority, says Nitish Kumar

ANI
·1 min read
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 2 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said journalists will be given the COVID-19 vaccine on priority in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar said that journalists have been properly performing their duties during the pandemic by spreading awareness about the virus among people.

"Corona vaccine will be given to journalists on priority basis in the state. Journalists have been performing their roles in a good way during the pandemic. They are making people aware of the dangers of corona infection," he tweeted.

According to Bihar's Health Department, the state has 1,09,945 active COVID cases while 2,739 people have died due to infection so far.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared working journalists of the state as 'frontline COVID warriors' for providing seamless news feed amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. (ANI)

