COVID-19: Basic trainings to resume for SAF, SPF, SCDF from 26 May

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers. (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will gradually resume basic trainings for two batches of full-time national servicemen (NSF) recruits from 26 May onwards.

These trainings had been suspended during the COVID-19 circuit breaker period, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in two separate media releases on Tuesday (19 May).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

About 6,300 SAF recruits to resume training

SAF said the resumption of Basic Military Training (BMT) for the two batches of recruits is necessary in order to generate operational units, and to select commanders for training at the Officer Cadet School and Specialist Cadet School.

About 6,300 recruits will be notified of their reporting dates, which may start from between 26 May and mid-June this year. SAF said the staggered reporting dates and venues will reduce congestion, and enable the implementation of safe distancing measures.

All BMT recruits and instructors will undergo a health screening. Recruits or instructors who exhibit acute respiratory infection symptoms will immediately be separated from the rest and tested for COVID-19 infection.

Existing precautionary measures, such as cohorting arrangements, twice-daily temperature taking and enhanced hygiene practices, will be enforced. The BMT programme will also be modified for recruits to be trained in smaller groups.

About 1,700 SPF, SCDF trainees to return to training

Meanwhile, SPF and SCDF said in the MHA media release that resumption of basic training is necessary to ensure the continued development of commanders and NSFs for deployment to frontline units in both forces.

A total of about 1,700 SPF and SCDF trainees will be notified of their reporting dates, which are between 26 May and 8 June.

Story continues

Likewise, all trainees and instructors will undergo health screening when they report back to their respective training institutions. Existing precautionary measures will continue to be enforced, and training will be adjusted so that trainees are trained in smaller groups.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19: SAF to further suspend basic military training till 1 June

COVID-19: SAF reducing scale of training to smaller groups

Coronavirus: SAF to stagger meal times, step up disinfections