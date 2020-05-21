COVID-19: Basic pet grooming services to resume on 2 June

Pet dogs in Singapore. (PHOTO: Reuters/Edgar Su)

SINGAPORE — Pet establishments will be allowed to offer basic pet grooming services, as well as animal physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, when Singapore exits its COVID-19 circuit breaker period after 1 June.

In a media release on Wednesday (20 May), the National Parks Board (NParks) said that the pet establishments do not need to apply for an exemption before resuming these services on 2 June.

NParks also said that non-essential pet services and businesses – such as pet sitting, day care, walking, boarding and sale of pets – will remain closed for now.

“A phased approach is necessary to allow businesses to resume in a safe way, as measures are eased in a careful and calibrated manner after the circuit breaker period,” it said in the media release.

Grooming services that are allowed

Pet establishments will be allowed to provide the following basic grooming services to maintain pet health and welfare:

cleansing for hygiene purposes, including teeth brushing for dental hygiene, emptying anal glands, ear cleaning and medicated baths;

nail clipping;

maintenance of skin and fur, including anti-parasitic treatment;

(for pet birds) Clipping of flight feathers, beak trimming, maintenance of skin and feathers, including anti-parasitic treatment;

any other treatment prescribed by a veterinarian.

Cosmetic pet grooming, such as styling of pets’ fur, and spa baths are not allowed.

Animals requiring physiotherapy and rehabilitation for the management of chronic joint and muscle conditions, or as part of their recovery post-surgery, will be able to receive treatment at pet establishments that provide such services, with a referral from their attending veterinarian.

Safe management measures must be in place

All service providers resuming operations must put in place safe management measures to minimise crowding and ensure sanitation and hygiene standards, such as staggered appointments and split-team arrangements.

Service providers that resume operations without the necessary safeguards will be liable for penalties and be asked to stop operations. For more information, please visit www.go.gov.sg/avs-covid.

