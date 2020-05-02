COVID-19: Barbers, laundry services and pet supplies allowed to reopen from 12 May

A hairdresser wearing protective mask in Singapore. (PHOTO: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Selected retail operations will be allowed to resume from 12 May, as part of Singapore’s easing of COVID-19 circuit breaker measures announced on Saturday (2 May).

The following activities can resume on-site operations, with added safe distancing measures provided by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), Housing and Development Board (HDB), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA):

Hairdressers and barbers for basic haircut services only.

Retail laundry services.

Retail of pet food and supplies.

INFO: Enterprise Singapore

Online retail and delivery guidelines

All other non-essential retail operations will remain suspended. Online retail and delivery may continue, only if the business comply with the following guidelines:

Retail storefronts must not be open to customers. Such establishments must clearly indicate that the store is closed for business;

Retail premises may be accessed by staff when necessary to fulfil delivery of online orders;

Customers are not allowed to collect merchandise from retail stores. Fulfilment of online orders should be through delivery only (e.g. third party logistics providers, SingPost, POPStations);

Retail establishments must limit the number of staff within its premises (e.g. warehouses, stores) to the minimum number required for order fulfilment. No other activities should take place within the premises;

Collection and delivery are spaced out and contactless;

Delivery personnel must observe at least one-metre spacing at all times and do not cluster together.

Safe distancing measures at retail establishments

Retail establishments that are permitted to open must implement safe distancing measures and put in place a queue management system to minimise crowding within their premises.

They must implement contact tracing through the use of the SafeEntry app by 12 May to facilitate the efficient collection of visitor information. They should also ensure that all staff and customers have their masks on, and that there is at least a one-metre spacing between customers at all times.

The establishments should use floor markers to clearly demarcate queue lines for customers at entrances, cashier counters, fitting rooms or where required. They should encourage the use of self-checkouts, cashless or contactless payment, to speed up the payment process and reduce cash-handling.

All malls, standalone stores and supermarkets must also conduct temperature screening for customers at entrances to detect customers with fever. In addition, supermarkets are encouraged to provide dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable groups, and remind customers to limit entry to one per family when shopping at their stores.

All retail establishments must also implement sanitation and hygiene measures listed by ESG on its website.

