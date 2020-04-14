COVID-19: Bank customers must wear face mask, or be refused entry

DBS bank Singapore (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — All customers visiting bank branches must wear a face mask or they will be refused entry, said the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) on Tuesday (14 April).

It added in a media release that customers are also advised to wear a face mask when lining up to use ATMs, in light of elevated safe distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Customers are strongly advised to use their banks’ online, mobile and digital channels to access banking services during this period,” it said in the media release.

“Unless absolutely necessary, customers should refrain from going to the branches.”

Crowd management systems put in place

ABS said that banks have already put in place crowd management systems at their branches to ensure safe distancing between customers and staff. It urges the continued cooperation of customers to comply with queue markings, contact tracing processes and the guidance of the staff.

Banks have also stepped up the cleaning and disinfection of their branches, as well as their ATMs.

Mask wearing has been compulsory for all customers visiting wet markets, supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping malls since Sunday.

