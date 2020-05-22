COVID-19: Bangladeshi man makes further recovery, to move to community hospital

Bangladeshi worker Raju Sarker thanking the doctors and nurses who helped him recover from COVID-19. (PHOTO: Screenshot/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — The Bangladesh man who spent two months in the intensive care unit (ICU) after being infected with COVID-19 is well enough to be moved to a community hospital soon for further recuperation.

Raju Sarker, 39, was Singapore’s 42nd COVID-19 patient after he was admitted to Changi General Hospital’s ICU on 7 February. He was in “very critical condition” after having had respiratory and kidney problems as well as pneumonia prior to being infected with the coronavirus, said the Bangladesh High Commission on 21 February.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Thursday (21 May), however, he was thanking those who had supported him throughout his illness in a 1½-minute video put up on the Facebook page of Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC).

“To the Singapore government who has treated me for free, the doctors and nurses who worked tirelessly and brought me back to health, I thank you,” he said in his native language.

Raju also thanked his company and MWC for supporting his family. His wife had given birth to their firstborn, a boy, on 30 March while he was in sedation.

He was cleared of the coronavirus in March and was later transferred out of ICU into a general ward in Tan Tock Seng Hospital in mid-April.

Raju was the first of five cases – all Bangladeshi nationals – linked to a construction site at Seletar Aerospace Heights, one of several identified clusters in Singapore.

In the Facebook video, he urged his fellow “migrant brothers” to observe the regulations set by the Singapore government to stem the spread of COVID-19 among the migrant workers dormitories.

“If you abide by the regulations, don’t be afraid, the government will help and stand by you,” he said in the video.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19: Infected Bangladeshi man out of ICU after more than 2 months

COVID-19: Wife of critically ill Singapore-based Bangladeshi worker gives birth to firstborn

Bangladeshi man infected with COVID-19 in Singapore in 'very critical' condition: High Commission